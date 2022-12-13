ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89. BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme has died in federal custody at the age of 89. Bureau of Prisons online records show Salemme died on Tuesday and WPRI-TV first reported the death Sunday. The onetime head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra was serving a life sentence for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner. Salemme was convicted in 2018 in a case that served as a flashback to the days when the Mafia was a force to be reckoned with in New England. Salemme admitted to a slew of other killings, but insisted he had nothing to do with nightclub owner Steven DiSarro’s killing.
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a “roadmap to justice” in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection. After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged in a...
