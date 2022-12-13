Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Drops Awesome Pics From Montana ‘Getaway’
“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues went on a Montana getaway recently, and Rodrigues shared some photos from their stay-cation on Instagram. She tagged the Green O in Greenough, Montana, and posted a few photos of the lodgings from their trip. “Quick getaway,” Bianca wrote on...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?
Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Brings a Death We Did Not Expect [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 threw fans a curveball during Episode 6 on Sunday night (Dec. 11), delivering a death that came as a complete surprise to viewers. Season 5 Episode 6 brought the death of Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), a longtime friend of the Dutton family and Chairman of the Stock Growers Association. Walsh died on the trail during the cattle drive leading up to the annual Yellowstone Dutton Ranch branding, in a death that John Dutton deemed the perfect ending for an old cowboy. "You sure earned it, old friend," he tells Walsh softly as he waits for his body to be transported.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Unpacks Sarah's Ominous Endgame — Plus, Could She Really Be Falling for Jamie?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Yellowstone. If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to put off reading this interview until you have. It hardly came as a surprise to Yellowstone fans that mantrap Sarah Atwood was able to so quickly entangle Jamie in her web; she was offering not only hot sex but the governorship to boot! But what did come as a shock in Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here) was the threat that was implied when her lover pointed out that dad John would be hard to beat in a fair fight. “I don’t think we...
Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Says His Character Didn’t Die In Season 2: “Malcolm Beck Is Certainly Not Dead”
Yellowstone season five is officially in full force, and we’ve made it through five episodes thus far. There’s been a good bit unpacked so far, from John becoming governor of Montana, Kayce and Monica losing their unborn son after Monica’s brutal car wreck, Beth getting acclimated to Summer again, and of course, we’re finally getting to know Lainey Wilson’s new character, Abby.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but in real life, co-star Brecken Merrill says she's about as different from the character as she could possibly be. The 14-year-old actor plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, and while he...
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 1