Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Wide Open Country

How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Brings a Death We Did Not Expect [Spoilers Alert]

Yellowstone's Season 5 threw fans a curveball during Episode 6 on Sunday night (Dec. 11), delivering a death that came as a complete surprise to viewers. Season 5 Episode 6 brought the death of Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), a longtime friend of the Dutton family and Chairman of the Stock Growers Association. Walsh died on the trail during the cattle drive leading up to the annual Yellowstone Dutton Ranch branding, in a death that John Dutton deemed the perfect ending for an old cowboy. "You sure earned it, old friend," he tells Walsh softly as he waits for his body to be transported.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life

Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
TVLine

Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Unpacks Sarah's Ominous Endgame — Plus, Could She Really Be Falling for Jamie?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Yellowstone. If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to put off reading this interview until you have. It hardly came as a surprise to Yellowstone fans that mantrap Sarah Atwood was able to so quickly entangle Jamie in her web; she was offering not only hot sex but the governorship to boot! But what did come as a shock in Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here) was the threat that was implied when her lover pointed out that dad John would be hard to beat in a fair fight. “I don’t think we...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Says His Character Didn’t Die In Season 2: “Malcolm Beck Is Certainly Not Dead”

Yellowstone season five is officially in full force, and we’ve made it through five episodes thus far. There’s been a good bit unpacked so far, from John becoming governor of Montana, Kayce and Monica losing their unborn son after Monica’s brutal car wreck, Beth getting acclimated to Summer again, and of course, we’re finally getting to know Lainey Wilson’s new character, Abby.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series

Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

