ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition

The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. on verge of signing with NFC team?

There have been some rumblings recently that Odell Beckham Jr. will not sign with a team until 2023, but the star wide receiver may not have to wait that long. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday that he expects Beckham to sign with the team in the near future.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football. Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
The Comeback

Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news

The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees lands big position at Purdue

Purdue was dealt a major blow last week when head coach Jeff Brohm left to take the Louisville job, but the Boilermakers are hoping Drew Brees can help them with their transition. Brees, who was a star quarterback at Purdue from 1997-2000, has been hired by the school as an interim assistant coach. Ross Dellenger... The post Drew Brees lands big position at Purdue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing

The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
23K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy