Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...
Apparently, Bill Belichick Selected A Longsnapper For The Pro Bowl Because He Was Dating Pamela Anderson And Then Regretted It When She Didn't Show Up
Pamela Anderson didn't show up to the ProBowl to watch her boyfriend who was playing in the game, which apparently made Bill Belichick regret selecting the player.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Odell Beckham Jr. on verge of signing with NFC team?
There have been some rumblings recently that Odell Beckham Jr. will not sign with a team until 2023, but the star wide receiver may not have to wait that long. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday that he expects Beckham to sign with the team in the near future.
Joe Burrow Is America's Thirst Trap, and 10 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Cincinnati's new police chief is a familiar face, a former Cincinnati City Council member is making his mark in Congress and "Joey Flowers" is adored for something other than his ball handling.
Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football. Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
Baker Mayfield's Success as Rams QB: 'Everything Happens For a Reason'
How has Baker Mayfield’s experience as a Los Angeles Ram been so far?
Report hints at Tom Brady’s plans for 2023 season
Tom Brady is unlikely to announce any decision about his playing future until well after the season ends, but there reportedly are some NFL insiders who believe he is planning to call it a career. Mike Jones of The Athletic wrote on Friday that “most” NFL insiders believe Brady will...
Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Simms offers controversial take on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is having an outstanding second NFL season, and many people view the Philadelphia Eagles star as the clear MVP of the league with just a handful of games left to play. Chris Simms sees things differently. Simms, a former NFL quarterback who works as an analyst for NBC...
Drew Brees lands big position at Purdue
Purdue was dealt a major blow last week when head coach Jeff Brohm left to take the Louisville job, but the Boilermakers are hoping Drew Brees can help them with their transition. Brees, who was a star quarterback at Purdue from 1997-2000, has been hired by the school as an interim assistant coach. Ross Dellenger... The post Drew Brees lands big position at Purdue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why It's Very Unlikely Tom Brady Returns to Tampa Bay Next Season
Colin Cowherd explains why he doesn’t think Tom Brady will return to Tampa Bay next season.
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
