Auburn, AL

247Sports

4-star safety target decommits from Tennessee after Auburn visit

Just a few hours after his visit to Auburn, Sylvester Smith backed off his commitment to Tennessee. "First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank coaches (Heupel), Banks, and (Martinez) for spending the time and effort to recruit me.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn

After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
AUBURN, AL

