The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New England had the ball... The post Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO