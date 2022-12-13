Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
'Hilariously stupid': Colts fans react to their blown second-half lead
The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings by 33 points at halftime. No team had ever lost a 30-point-plus halftime lead in an NFL regular-season game. But the Vikings charged back in the second half, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives and eventually tying the game, 36-36, with a touchdown and two-point convertion.
Former NFL WR Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted About Potential Return
Julian Edelman called it a career two years ago, but a few NFL teams apparently don’t care. The former New England Patriots star said that multiple teams reached out about a potential return to the league. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Edelman told 98.5 The Sports...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half.
Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players
The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field. The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto...
Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New England had the ball... The post Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish
The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
Bo Nix announces his plans for next season
Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Jalen Hurts may miss key divisional game
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have quarterback Jalen Hurts for a key divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 24. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hurts suffered the injury in the third quarter, though he... The post Jalen Hurts may miss key divisional game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence
The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills’ win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the way to the Miami 11 with 39 seconds left, and handed the ball to Singletary on 2nd-and-8.
Giovani Bernard got testy with reporters over botched fake punt
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the worst second-half meltdowns you will ever see in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and things began to come unraveled when Giovani Bernard made a critical mistake early in the third quarter. The veteran running back reluctantly spoke with reporters about the miscue after the... The post Giovani Bernard got testy with reporters over botched fake punt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub
New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday over his alleged role in a nightclub beating that took place earlier this month. McGinest turned himself in on an arrest warrant in Los Angeles on Monday morning. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to TMZ, the charge stems from a... The post Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?
Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
