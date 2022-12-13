ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man dragged during hit-and-run in Salinas

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Video was circulating social media after a graphic hit and run sent a man to the hospital Monday morning.

The video that takes place near the parking lot of the Subway on South Main Street shows a fight break out between two people. One of the people involved goes back into his white Sedan at the Subway parking lot while the man he was fighting follows him.

The pursuing man is then run over and dragged across the parking lot.

Salinas Police said the man hit was taken to Natividad Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Salinas Police said they have made no arrests as of yet. We are waiting for further comment from the police.

KION was initially told this was a "nothing incident" by Salinas Police, but looked into after an outcry of from the community seeking answers for a violent incident that occurred outside a high school.

"Cowboy Families ,
There was an incident today during our student lunch that involved a pedestrian being hit by acar. This incident did not involve any of our Salinas High students and all students are safe.Unfortunately many of our students witnessed the incident and it was an upsetting experience.For students that need support, we have support available in the Wellness Center and in themain office. The injured person was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for hisinjuries."

Salinas High School

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

