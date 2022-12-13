Woman killed by gun in drug-littered Sarasota inn

Elon Dula, 46, will be charged with murder upon release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after police connected him to the death of a woman at a Sarasota Inn.

According to a press release, EMS responded to a welfare check at the Cabana Inn when they found two non-responsive people on Dec.12.

When they arrived, a 34-year-old woman was found lying dead on the floor. The Sarasota Police Department said it appeared that the victim died from a gunshot wound and had sustained head trauma.

Officers also found narcotics, shell casings and ammunition.

Elon Dula, 46, was found unconscious and was revived with Narcan. Officials took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after he tried to kill himself by ingesting narcotics.

The location was cluttered. A sink shattered, and officials said it appeared like the two individuals had a physical struggle.

The property manager of the Cabana Inn told officers that Dula’s brother contacted her, according to the press release. The brother was concerned that there was no answer at the front door.

The manager unlocked the door with a spare key and called 911 when she found the scene.

Dula’s mother told officers that he told her he “did not want to be here anymore.”

Officers believe Dula shot and killed the victim before attempting suicide by ingesting narcotics.

Dula will be charged with murder upon release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.