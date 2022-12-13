ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Woman killed by gun in drug-littered Sarasota inn

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq1PS_0jhOxMz800
Elon Dula, 46, will be charged with murder upon release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after police connected him to the death of a woman at a Sarasota Inn.

According to a press release, EMS responded to a welfare check at the Cabana Inn when they found two non-responsive people on Dec.12.

When they arrived, a 34-year-old woman was found lying dead on the floor. The Sarasota Police Department said it appeared that the victim died from a gunshot wound and had sustained head trauma.

Officers also found narcotics, shell casings and ammunition.

Elon Dula, 46, was found unconscious and was revived with Narcan. Officials took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after he tried to kill himself by ingesting narcotics.

The location was cluttered. A sink shattered, and officials said it appeared like the two individuals had a physical struggle.

The property manager of the Cabana Inn told officers that Dula’s brother contacted her, according to the press release. The brother was concerned that there was no answer at the front door.

The manager unlocked the door with a spare key and called 911 when she found the scene.

Dula’s mother told officers that he told her he “did not want to be here anymore.”

Officers believe Dula shot and killed the victim before attempting suicide by ingesting narcotics.

Dula will be charged with murder upon release from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Comments / 12

Daniel Beaulieu
5d ago

She was killed by a man. A gun is an inanimate object that can only do harm when in the hands of a person. Guns aren't the problem, messed up individuals who shouldn't have it in the first place are.

Reply
5
Barbara Orser
5d ago

so very sad , substance abuse has a way of ruining people's lives and seems to achieve it every single time !

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect arrested was a 17-year-old male who was released Sunday morning. WINK News saw several deputy...
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Man Arrested In Death Of 1-Month-Old Baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – One suspect was arrested following the death of a one-month-old infant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson on Friday, December 16, 2022.    According to deputies, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, HCSO received a 911 call from a
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning being issued by Sarasota Police this holiday season. Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the vital message about the dangers of drunk driving. Drivers will...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Crash spills 1,300 gallons of cooking oil on Florida road, troopers say

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A vehicle crash that injured two people and spilled more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil on a Southwest Florida street is under investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old driver was hauling cooking oil in a tanker-trailer when they lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on Buckingham Road in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy