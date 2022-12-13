ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dark horse Dansby Swanson replacements for Braves

The Atlanta Braves are going to have to fill big shoes at shortstop. Here are some underrated options the Braves could pursue to replace Dansby Swanson. After seven years playing for his hometown team, Dansby Swanson is moving on to a larger deal with the Chicago Cubs. With the Atlanta Braves, Swanson won a World Series, a Gold Glove Award, and was named to an All-Star team. He can leave proud of what he did for Georgia baseball.
Braves best offer to Dansby Swanson never came close

The Atlanta Braves were about $70 million short on their best possible offer for shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs instead. Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory Pugh, plays for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, so it makes since that his recent marriage would coincide with a major career decision.
Longtime Mets pitcher leaves New York for NL West foe

The New York Mets have officially lost Seth Lugo, who was an integral part of their bullpen last season. Lugo will sign with the San Diego Padres. Seth Lugo appeared in 62 games for the Mets last year and 46 the season prior, registering a respectable ERA no higher than 3.60. He was a dependable force in the back-end of New York’s bullpen leading to closer Edwin Diaz.
3 surprising teams who could be in the mix to trade for John Collins

The Hawks have a lot of interest in shaking up their current underachieving roster. Here are three teams that could help them by landing John Collins. John Collins is not a strange name to find himself bandied about in NBA trade rumors. The Hawks have been connected with deals designed to shed the big man’s salary ever since inking him to a big-money extension. His fit with an Atlanta roster that’s clearly built around the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray is questionable at best.
Sandy Alcantara rumors: 4 monster trade packages to get the Marlins to budge

Sandy Alcantara rumors have begun thanks to a tweet, and these four monster trade packages could be a preview of what the Miami Marlins would receive. The American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander left the Houston Astros for the New York Mets this offseason. Suddenly, Sandy Alcantara rumors are swirling. Could the Miami Marlins ace play for a different team next season, too?
Max Fried rumors: 4 trade packages to get the Braves to budge

If the Atlanta Braves want to turn the Max Fried rumors back on, these four teams should be looking to acquire him. Last week, there were some Max Fried rumors about the Atlanta Braves possibly shopping the 28-year-old lefty in a trade. Mr. Reliable has gone 54-25 for them since 2017 while adding a 3.09 ERA. He has been especially good in the last three years, culminating in a runner-up finish for the Cy Young last year.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade

Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
