The Hawks have a lot of interest in shaking up their current underachieving roster. Here are three teams that could help them by landing John Collins. John Collins is not a strange name to find himself bandied about in NBA trade rumors. The Hawks have been connected with deals designed to shed the big man’s salary ever since inking him to a big-money extension. His fit with an Atlanta roster that’s clearly built around the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray is questionable at best.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO