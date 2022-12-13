Read full article on original website
Scoop: GOP shadow committee re-emerges for Jan. 6 report
House Republicans are privately plotting to release their own 100+ page rebuttal timed to the Jan. 6 committee report this week, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republicans aim to cast the select committee's report as partisan by contrasting its expected focus on former President Trump with their concentration on Capitol security.
Jan. 6 panel refers Trump on criminal charges
The Jan. 6 panel voted Monday to refer former President Trump to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress. Why it matters: In an unprecedented move, the congressional committee voted unanimously that the former president committed crimes...
What the health headlines told us about 2022
The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the baby formula shortage overshadowed the COVID pandemic in generating interest among registered voters this year, per a Morning Consult analysis shared first with Axios. Why it matters: Americans appeared ready to move on after two years of pandemic news and...
Ex-House members demand probe into sitting lawmakers linked to Jan. 6
A bipartisan group of former members of the House of Representatives released an open letter Saturday demanding an ethics investigation into lawmakers linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Driving the news: The 36 former lawmakers urged current House members to request the Office of Congressional Ethics "thoroughly...
Appeals court denies GOP-led effort to retain Title 42 immigration policy
An appeals court on Friday denied a GOP-led effort to retain the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum, AP reports. Why it matters: After a lengthy litigation battle, Title 42 is set to expire next Wednesday...
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Jan. 6 committee refers Kevin McCarthy to ethics panel
The Jan. 6 select committee on Monday voted unanimously to refer House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and three other House Republicans to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas. Why it matters: Only the House can discipline its own members over internal matters, and...
The murky details in one congressman-elect's campaign biography
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos clinched victory on Long Island last month. But large portions of his résumé — which he made central to his campaign — have been called into question, according to a New York Times report out Monday. The big picture: Santos, the first...
Texas Gov. Abbott calls on courts to uphold Title 42
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week" called on courts to intervene and uphold the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. Why it matters: The policy, barring further appeals, is...
What to watch for in the final Jan. 6 public meeting
The Jan. 6 select committee is convening Monday afternoon for what is likely its final public meeting, culminating a year-and-a-half long inquiry into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The big picture: It's the panel's final act — the committee will dissolve at the...
Manchin on leaving Democratic Party: "I'll let you know later"
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) punted a question Sunday about whether he would leave the Democratic Party, saying, "I’ll let you know later what I decide to do." Driving the news: Manchin told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that he would wait and see how the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act "plays out."
U.S. anti-poverty advocate to lead new Yale theology center
The Rev. William Barber, of the Poor People's Campaign, will lead a new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School, the school announced Monday. Why it matters: Barber is a major figure of the Christian left, and wants to train a new generation of theologians and activists on the social Gospel to fight systemic inequality amid the nation's shifting religious views.
Pope Francis signed resignation note in 2013 in case of health problems
Pope Francis revealed in a wide-ranging interview with the Spanish daily newspaper ABC published Sunday that he signed a resignation letter "in case of impediment due to health reasons" after he was elected pontiff in 2013. Why it matters: Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday, said earlier this year after...
Schiff: "Evidence is there" that Trump committed criminal offenses
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the "evidence is there" that former President Trump committed criminal offenses in connection to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Why it matters: Schiff's remarks come one day before the Jan. 6 panel is set to convene for what is likely its...
Scoop: Stacey Abrams campaign in debt after blowout loss
After raising more than $100 million in her second bid to be Georgia governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million in debt to vendors, two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Abrams has been heralded for her fundraising prowess and had brought in...
North Carolina's Supreme Court strikes down voter ID law
The North Carolina Supreme Court struck down a state voter identification law Friday, ruling that it had a "racially discriminatory purpose" against Black voters. Driving the news: "The provisions enacted … were formulated with an impermissible intent to discriminate against African American voters in violation of the North Carolina Constitution," Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote in the 89-page ruling obtained by the Washington Post.
Arizona judge dismisses Mark Finchem's lawsuit seeking new election
An Arizona judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Mark Finchem, a Republican who ran for Arizona secretary of state and lost, and was seeking a new election. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian dismissed the suit against governor-elect and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Finchem's Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes — confirming Fontes' win.
Democrats won’t use Sam Bankman-Fried’s campaign donations
Democrats won't use any donations from controversial crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried made to their campaigns, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The disgraced Bankman-Fried submitted campaign donations and indirect financial support to dozens of Congressional candidates, many of them Democrats, in the last election cycle. By the numbers: Bankman-Fried...
