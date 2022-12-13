LEXINGTON — As low as the Murray State women's basketball team was feeling after Tuesday's shocking loss to Austin Peay in Murray, the Racers are feeling as good tonight. The Racers went to historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington and left with a win over defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky. Murray State gained an early lead and kept the Wildcats at bay the remainder of the night, for the most part, in stunning UK, 51-44. This comes on the heels of the Racers blowing a 22-2 lead to Peay Tuesday at the CFSB Center.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO