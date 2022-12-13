Read full article on original website
Lady Tigers beat Lady Lakers for first time since ’19
MURRAY — The first girls basketball installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic proved to be an entertaining game Saturday as rivals Calloway County and Murray High engaged in a close, hard-fought game. The game was very physical, especially in the later stages of the game, but the physicality...
Lakers take Round 1 with big finish against Tigers
MURRAY — When the Calloway County Lakers eventually showed up to the CFSB Center Saturday night, they locked down the Murray High Tigers and took the first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic rivalry matchup of the season, 50-34, partly due to outscoring the Tigers by a 45-24 count after the first quarter.
Racer women beat UK
LEXINGTON — Sometimes, it helps for a basketball team to simply worry about itself as opposed to the opponent, no matter that opponent’s reputation. That was what the Murray State women did Friday night against defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky, who beat eventual national champion South Carolina for that title last year in Nashville. It was also the same Wildcats program that produced the top pick of the WNBA Draft back in April, Consensus All-American Rhyne Howard.
Racer women beat Kentucky
LEXINGTON — As low as the Murray State women's basketball team was feeling after Tuesday's shocking loss to Austin Peay in Murray, the Racers are feeling as good tonight. The Racers went to historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington and left with a win over defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky. Murray State gained an early lead and kept the Wildcats at bay the remainder of the night, for the most part, in stunning UK, 51-44. This comes on the heels of the Racers blowing a 22-2 lead to Peay Tuesday at the CFSB Center.
Racers hang tough to beat Peay late
MURRAY — More than 5,000 fans saw a typical Murray State-Austin Peay men's basketball team tonight at the CFSB Center in Murray. It was a matchup of physical play, lots of intensity and much drama, all the way to the final two minutes. That was when the Racers put together a decisive scoring spurt that led to a 68-60 win over their former Ohio Valley Conference arch rivals in the latest installment of the Popeyes Battle of the Border.
Obituaries Dec. 19, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
MISD board bids farewell to Vinson and Rogers
MURRAY – Thursday marked the last meeting for two members of the Murray Independent Board of Education – Mark Vinson and Gayle Rogers.
4 charged in counterfeit money case
MURRAY – A group of Florida men are facing multiple charges after an investigation last week by the Murray Police Department. According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, a complaint from a local business of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills was received at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller was able to give a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
