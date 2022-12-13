Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Earliest Goals in World Cup Final History
You would think that it's a positive sign to score an early goal in a World Cup final. That not might actually be the case as research shows that the majority of teams who score an early goal in the final of the prestigious event, oftentimes go on to lose.
NBC Philadelphia
Do the World Cup Winners Keep the Trophy?
The tournament of upsets is nearly over, leaving Argentina and France in its wake to face off in the final. The two football giants – each led by PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé – fell victim themselves to group stage upsets, but navigated the knockout round to reach Sunday’s match. They’re each on the quest to deliver a third World Cup victory to their country.
NBC Philadelphia
Morocco Fans Celebrate Historic Run Amid Loss Vs. Croatia at 2022 World Cup
Morocco may be going home without a medal, but there's no doubt it won the hearts of the world. The Atlas Lions had a historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals, becoming the first African nation to reach that stage of the prestigious tournament before falling to France in the semifinals 2-0 and losing to Croatia in the third-place game 2-1.
NBC Philadelphia
Croatians Celebrate in Zagreb After Third-Place World Cup Finish
This is your moment, Croatia. It wasn't the exact final result the nation hoped for, but third-place is no small feat for the fourth-smallest nation at the 2022 World Cup. After the Vatreni secured a 2-1 victory over Morocco on Saturday, Croatians back home took to the streets for a raucous celebration of flares, fireworks and songs.
NBC Philadelphia
Paris Police Monitor World Cup Celebration as France Eliminates Morocco, Advances to Final vs. Argentina
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. At least 2,500 police officers made their way to the Champs Elysees in Paris to ensure a peaceful night after France eliminated Morocco from the 2022 World Cup semifinals.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 FIFA World Cup Final Argentina vs. France Guide
Lionel Messi. Argentina. Kylian Mbappé. France. It doesn’t get much better than that – and that’s the matchup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar. Argentina became the first nation to book its spot in the final after cruising past Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal. La Albiceleste had topped Group C with wins over Mexico and Poland before beating Australia in the round of 16 and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
NBC Philadelphia
France's History in the World Cup Final as Team Seeks Rare Repeat
You might say France has had some recent success in the World Cup final. It was just four years ago that Les Bleus won the title. Having entered the 2022 tournament as defending champions, the team is now one victory away from becoming just the third team to win back-to-back World Cups.
NBC Philadelphia
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
NBC Philadelphia
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
NBC Philadelphia
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World Cup defending champs France will play Argentina in the final match of the tournament, after defeating soccer underdogs Morocco in their semifinal match 2–0. Croatia and Morocco...
NBC Philadelphia
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?
Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
NBC Philadelphia
Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco
France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
Comments / 0