BBC

World Cup 2022: Morocco protest about semi-final referee

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco's football federation (FMRF) has protested to world governing body Fifa about the refereeing during Wednesday's...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Third Place Game: Croatia vs. Morocco

It feels like it’s over but it’s not over yet. Despite two heart wrenching losses for Morocco and Croatia during their semifinal matches against France and Argentina, the two nations still have one last opportunity – the chance to claim third place. Croatia has played a third-place...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nicholas the ‘Psychic' Dolphin Predicts Winner of FIFA World Cup Final

Following the passing of South Africa's Paul the Octopus and the great success of Russia's Achilles the cat, it looks like the U.S. has found its own 'psychic' animal capable of predicting World Cup champs. Meet Nicholas, Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium bottlenose dolphin who is apparently no stranger to making...
CLEARWATER, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Watch France Vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing. On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.
NBC Sports

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

LONDON — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker “has thus served...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Are 2022 World Cup Final Tickets?

The 2022 World Cup final is just days away, and fans still have time to grab tickets for the hottest seat in the world. The showdown between defending champion France and a dynamite Argentina squad will be one for the books as each team looks to make history. Before it's...
The Associated Press

2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil

CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
BBC

Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise

Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...

