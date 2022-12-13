Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
France President Visited Moroccan Dressing Room, Called Player ‘Best Midfielder' of World Cup
Morocco may have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but its players and coaches will live on in football lore for their heroic performances all throughout the tournament. From manager Walid Regragui to players like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi and several more, the Atlas...
Argentina should get physical with stylish Antoine Griezmann to shut down France
All the focus is on Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi but if Argentina want to win the World Cup final, the man they will need to stop is Antoine Griezmann. Mbappé has the No 10 on the back of his shirt but his teammate is playing the role to perfection.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco protest about semi-final referee
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco's football federation (FMRF) has protested to world governing body Fifa about the refereeing during Wednesday's...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
As Qatar’s World Cup ends it is time for truth: Fifa chose death and suffering
Fifa had options in 2010 and from the moment it made its bid decision, there was only one route from there to here. It was a different Gianni Infantino, a more pensive Gianni Infantino, a less alarmingly excited Gianni Infantino who addressed Hall 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Friday morning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Third Place Game: Croatia vs. Morocco
It feels like it’s over but it’s not over yet. Despite two heart wrenching losses for Morocco and Croatia during their semifinal matches against France and Argentina, the two nations still have one last opportunity – the chance to claim third place. Croatia has played a third-place...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Ramos, Nkunku, Vlahovic, Moukoko, Gakpo, Ounahi, Felix
Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nicholas the ‘Psychic' Dolphin Predicts Winner of FIFA World Cup Final
Following the passing of South Africa's Paul the Octopus and the great success of Russia's Achilles the cat, it looks like the U.S. has found its own 'psychic' animal capable of predicting World Cup champs. Meet Nicholas, Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium bottlenose dolphin who is apparently no stranger to making...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch France Vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing. On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.
Soccer-FIFA, UEFA win EU court adviser backing on rules contested by Super League
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA on Thursday won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on rules contested by potential rival the European Super League (ESL) as anti-competitive in a case that could affect other sports.
Manchester City v Liverpool: An Early Look At How Jurgen Klopp Could Line Up His Reds For Carabao Cup Clash
Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the EFL Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
LONDON — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker “has thus served...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Are 2022 World Cup Final Tickets?
The 2022 World Cup final is just days away, and fans still have time to grab tickets for the hottest seat in the world. The showdown between defending champion France and a dynamite Argentina squad will be one for the books as each team looks to make history. Before it's...
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
BBC
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
