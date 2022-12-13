ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Supporters, opponents of Illinois gun-ban legislation prepare for fight

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026GNb_0jhOwEJd00
The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. Greg Bishop / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – In the ongoing debate around proposed gun control legislation at the Illinois statehouse, advocacy groups on both sides are working to advance their positions.

Several Illinois state representatives on the working group that crafted the proposed prohibition of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in House Bill 5855 were on the advocacy side of the gun control debate before becoming lawmakers, like state Rep. Maura Hirschauer.

“Before I was in office, I was an advocate and community advisor with Moms Demand Action,” Hirschauer, D-Batavia, said during Monday’s House hearing on the bill. “So I wore red shirts just like many of the people are wearing in this room today.”

State Rep. Denyse Stoneback, D-Skokie, also came from the gun control advocacy space.

“After the Sandy Hook school tragedy, I started a nonprofit in Illinois called People for a Safer Society and on the advocacy side, before I entered the legislature, worked on it,” Stoneback said during Monday’s hearing.

The sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, looks to get the measure approved before Jan. 10.

Monday’s hearing on HB5855 only featured victims of gun violence and other advocates for banning certain weapons, including Moms Demand Action. Another group advocating for the bill's passage that started this month is Protect Illinois Communities.

“The newly formed organization will provide resources to engage voters across the state as well as members of the state legislature as they consider gun reform legislation to keep our communities safe,” the group says on its website.

On the other side, there are several groups promoting the rights of gun owners, including Guns Save Life, Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois representing gun stores and the Illinois State Rifle Association.

ISRA Vice President David Lombardo said he has warned that this level of gun control could be coming for years.

“The ISRA will not be entering into any negotiations on this piece of legislation,” Lombardo said in a video posted to the group’s website. “You’ve wanted to draw a line in the sand for a long time? OK. Now it’s time to draw that line. We will see the state of Illinois in court if this law is enacted. But we have a problem.”

Lombardo put the call out for gun owners to send dues and donations to the group so they can mount the legal challenge if the proposal is ever enacted.

“If we could get just 10% of the [Firearm Owner’s Identification Card] holders, our operating budget would be over $9 million, then we could really mount an effective war over our right to keep and bear arms in Illinois,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo said right now, there are about 21,000 dues-paying ISRA members, a fraction of a percent of the 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification Card holders.

Another hearing on HB5855 is scheduled for Thursday. As of Tuesday, witness slips in support of the measure total just over 2,000. Opponent witness slips total nearly 6,400. A third hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Comments / 2

Ralph Beckman
3d ago

More witness slips, almost 3 to 1, are against this measure. Too bad the Illinois government doesn’t care what the people want.

Reply
3
Related
newschannel20.com

Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons

Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois leads nation again in firearm background checks

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to lead the country in 2022 for the number of firearm background checks connected. According to the FBI statistics, Illinois processed nearly 4 million background checks between January and November of this year. Experts say the influx in background checks is in direct response to events that unfolded in 2020. “It’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Assault weapon debate continues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – A high-ranking state official – who says he is a two-time survivor of gun violence – is in favor of outlawing assault weapons in Illinois. “Everyone is working together, trying to make things better,” said Chris Patterson, assistant secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services, “but, because of the accessibility of high-powered weapons and magazines that allow killers to mow down thirteen women and children and one man on Halloween night in East Garfield Park, more than fifty people in Highland Park (on July 4), oftentimes communities are blamed and shamed when these incidents happen. But we’re seeing over and over, because of the Reimagine Public Safety Act and other initiatives, communities are coming together and putting their best foot forward.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues. "This is the greatest state in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

School choice supporters vow to continue fight in Kentucky after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – Supporters of school choice measures say they’re not giving up bringing the education policy to Kentucky, even though the state’s Supreme Court struck down a law Thursday that would have allowed education opportunity accounts in the state. EdChoice Kentucky President Andrew Vandiver told The Center Square the court’s unanimous ruling went against 30 years of legal precedents that helped expand school choice options across the country. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure

An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out.  Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.  “That the large…
OREGON STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois legislator celebrates signing of Respect for Marriage Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act signed into law, many LGBTQ individuals across the United States honored the signing, including here in Illinois. President Biden signed the bill into law on the White House lawn on Tuesday, inviting more than 2,000 LGBTQ guests to the ceremony. Several Republicans also voted […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy