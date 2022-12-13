ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers saw ‘the other side’ and doesn’t fear death

By Brandon Contes
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned from the Green Bay Packers’ bye week, and it sounds like he took one heck of a trip.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon where he was asked by former teammate A.J. Hawk if he fears death , a question the NFL quarterback predictably had a detailed answer for.

“I definitely had the fear of death,” Rodgers said, recalling the fear of Y2K that he witnessed earlier in life. “ Ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and alleviated a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die and has kinda taken away some of that fear. I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending.”

McAfee raised an eyebrow after hearing Rodgers casually mention seeing the other side, prompting him to interject with a follow-up question.

“Hold on,” McAfee abruptly said. “Did you just say ayahuasca makes you see the other side? You just said you saw death, is that what I just heard there?”

“Well you definitely see the other side, yeah,” Rodgers answered definitively. “I’m not talking about life and death, I’m talking about the veil between the seen world and the unseen world.”

Oh. The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn’t experience death, he just experienced the veil between worlds after drinking ayahuasca, which he demands we refer to as a plant, not a drug . Got it.

Considering some of the theories he’s spewed in recent years , we probably shouldn’t be surprised by Rodgers’ answer, yet it was still surprising to hear the four-time NFL MVP laugh at the face of death by claiming to have seen the other side.

[ The Pat McAfee Show ]

Comments / 87

camille
5d ago

You don’t see the other side while you are on drugs. That is just an hallucination. The people who have actually died and have come back have seen the other side and they all say it is wonderful. Nothing to fear, God and his love are there.

Reply(16)
39
Catherine Schwoerer
5d ago

This guy is two pickles short of a full jar, not the sharpest knife in the drawer and he definitely has a room for rent in his attic!!!

Reply(3)
24
Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
4d ago

he's never seen The Other Side unless he has been Clinically Dead. I was Clinically Dead for 6 1/2 minutes due to an automobile accident. Whether it be God or something else, I seen the Bright Light, and I was running to catch it but I couldn't quite catch up with it. I remember this experience like it was yesterday. I'm 100% certain that there's some kind of Life after Death.

Reply(1)
13
 

