School closures in Acadiana

Acadia Parish

Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.

All staff and faculty are asked to work remotely, if possible. Campus will reopen on Thursday, December 15 with Fall Commencement Ceremonies still set for Friday, December 16 at 10:00AM.

Acadia Parish Public Schools will be closed December 14.

Evangeline Parish

Based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the Evangeline Parish School District , all campuses, and district offices will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority. They anticipate that they will resume regular operations Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Iberia Parish

Due to the threat of heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail during the morning hours extending throughout the day, all Iberia Parish Schools and Offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 . Severe weather is expected to subside in the afternoon hours. Therefore, the School Board Meeting set for 5:30 PM will proceed as planned.

Acadiana Christian School will be closed December 14.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish public schools closed December 14.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish School System Closes Schools On Wednesday. Based on the latest weather reports, all LPSS schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. All after school activities scheduled for today will continue as planned.

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed December 14.

Willow Charter Academy will be closed December 14.

LARCA and ARCA upper and lower campuses will be closed December 14.

John Paul the Great Academy closed in Lafayette parish tomorrow, December 14.

United Christian Academy in Lafayette Parish will be closed December 14.

Gethsemane Christian Academy and Gethsemane Christian Childcare Center will be closed December 14.

LARC vocational programs are closed Dec. 14.

Little Blessings all locations are closed Dec. 14.

First Baptist Christian School located Downtown Lafayette closed Dec. 14.

ALL four locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy will be closed on Wednesday, December 14.

DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE will be closed December 14.

ESA Lower School in Lafayette will be closed December 14.

Youngsville Christian School will be closed December 14.

Kenneth Robichaux with JCFA Lafayette will be closed December 14.

Love Early Learning Center will be closed December 14.

St. Landry Parish

Based upon the most recent National Weather Service advisory indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communicating with the Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the St. Landry Parish School District , all administrative offices and all head start centers will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our employees and students remains our top priority. They anticipate that they will resume regular operations Thursday, December 15, 2022.

St. Landry Charter School in Opelousas will be closed December 14.

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish public schools will be closed December 14.

Little Blessings all locations are closed December 14.

ESA CADE (Grades 6-12) will be open December 14.

St. Mary Parish

The National Weather Service is predicting severe storms tomorrow that will potentially diminish travel conditions during times wherein students are being transported to school/home. As a result, St. Mary Parish Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, December 14 th as a precautionary measure given the predicted severe weather anticipated. Students will return to class on Thursday, December 15 th as scheduled.

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish public schools are closed December 14.

