New Jersey State

Graphics: Major winter storm to bring significant weather hazards across the US

By Ramon Padilla and Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A major storm that dropped nearly 60 inches of snow near Truckee, California this weekend is moving across the U.S., creating winter weather events from the Canadian border down to the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , the "powerful winter storm is bringing widespread impacts to the Central and Southern U.S. today." The storms are expected to reach the East Coast by Thursday.

Winter storms move across the US

On Tuesday the Central U.S. will see heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds, and ice to the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. In the South, severe thunderstorms, including strong tornadoes, and excessive rainfall which may lead to flooding will span from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

Snow totals expected across the Midwest and into the East Coast

AccuWeather said the storm will create a "spinoff system" along the East Coast that could bring a foot of snow or more to parts of the Northeast along with icy conditions and coastal flooding.

"A storm will develop near southeastern Virginia on Thursday, track just off the New Jersey coast on Friday and finally spin near southeastern New England on Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. She forecast a widespread snowfall for a large part of the region.

Buffalo, NY is expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow. The city saw 80 inches of lake effect snow in late November.

Cold air is also coming

According to Accuweather the massive storm over the Central states will drag the coldest air of the season southeastward across the Plains, Mississippi Valley and Midwest late this week.

Temperatures are also expected to drop in the Northeast. In the mountains highs are expected in the 20s with nighttime lows in the teens. Cities from Boston to Washington, D.C., will see "multiple days with highs in the 30s and nighttime lows in the 20s."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Graphics: Major winter storm to bring significant weather hazards across the US

