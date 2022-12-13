ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Shooting in Cleveland leaves 1 dead, another injured

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the city's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday night.

It happened in the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 8 p.m.

According to the police report, responding officers located a 30-year-old woman, who was bleeding from the head, outside a home. She told officers she had been shot on the head and another person, who was still inside the house, had also been shot.

Inside, police located a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive on the ground in the kitchen. He had been shot in the head. He was declared dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS.

The man was later identified as Edwin Cook, of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

No further information has been released regarding the shooting or any possible suspects.

Rosemary Pittman
5d ago

Evil is taking over the devil gets in where he fits in the only way to change this behavior is to fall on those knees of ours and pray 🙏 🤲 🕍 🕌 ⛪️ all over the world 🌎

