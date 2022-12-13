Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
WKRC
OrthoCincy provides orthopedic urgent care at several sites in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can avoid the long waits in area emergency rooms by heading to urgent care in some cases. With so many illnesses now spreading in our community, the wait for emergency room care can be a long one. So, the team at OrthoCincy wants to remind people...
WKRC
1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
WKRC
Tips for hosting family and friends for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holidays don't need to be a headache. CEO and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff shares tips for hosting friends and family this year.
WKRC
Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
WKRC
Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
Father charged with beating mother holding their baby, punching infant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is charged with beating the mother of his child while she was holding the baby, hitting the child as well. Police say, on Nov. 2, Frankie Freeman got into an argument with the woman. He then allegedly starting punching and choking her while she was...
WKRC
Educator of the Week creates songs, skits and edible maps to help teach
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week is Brittani Fryman. Fryman is a sixth-grade teacher at Milford Christian Academy. She’s spent the last 20 years in education and the last three years at Milford Christian Academy. She was nominated by one of her students who is at the school for his first year.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police Department makes massive fentanyl bust
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Eight pounds of fentanyl, seven guns, and nearly $16,000 were possessed by the Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit. Police found the drugs and guns while executing search warrants in Westwood and CUF. 29-year-old Abdul Dotson was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The DEA says...
WKRC
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
WKRC
Cincinnati rates as one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US. That is according to Southern Methodist University's 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index. The report looks at the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts in more than 900 communities. The Queen City joins the...
WKRC
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
WKRC
Storm before Christmas: Messy travel conditions in Tri-State likely, could become blizzard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The next weathermaker will move into the Tri-State on Thursday and Local 12 chief meteorologist John Gumm details the impending storm. Make no mistake: he's not talking to scare but to keep you prepared. Initially the storm enters as rain. Temperatures will plummet into Friday morning with...
WKRC
Former police officer sentenced for abusing dog in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer was sentenced Friday for animal cruelty. In late January, Jason Moermond beat and severely injured a dog named "Lily." Lily's owner, Tanya Dwyer, says she came home to find the young Italian Greyhound unable to stand. She says she took Lily...
WKRC
Independence man on probation for domestic violence charged with killing girlfriend
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Coworkers call it heartbreaking, neighbors call it scary, prosecutors call it avoidable, but everyone agrees the murder of a local woman is tragic. Her boyfriend is under arrest after police found her shot to death in their Independence apartment. But this story starts in Erlanger, at Blue Grass Quality Meats, where 32-year-old Amberly Harris worked.
WKRC
1 injured in Westwood shooting
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner Office searching for family, friends of man who died at apartment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati man died alone in his apartment, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find his relatives or friends. Mark Daugherty, 63, passed away November 30 at his residence, an apartment on Herron Avenue. If you know any of her friends or relatives, you're asked to...
WKRC
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
WKRC
Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
WKRC
Here are some holiday shipping dos and don'ts
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - If you are known to procrastinate, and have gifts and cards to ship before Christmas, the time to act is now. USPS 12/17: Ground service packages and first class mail. USPS 12/19: Priority mail. UPS 12/21: Second-day air. UPS 12/22: Next-day air. FedEx 12/20: Express saver...
WKRC
Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
Comments / 0