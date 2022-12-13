ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Educator of the Week creates songs, skits and edible maps to help teach

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week is Brittani Fryman. Fryman is a sixth-grade teacher at Milford Christian Academy. She’s spent the last 20 years in education and the last three years at Milford Christian Academy. She was nominated by one of her students who is at the school for his first year.
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police Department makes massive fentanyl bust

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Eight pounds of fentanyl, seven guns, and nearly $16,000 were possessed by the Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit. Police found the drugs and guns while executing search warrants in Westwood and CUF. 29-year-old Abdul Dotson was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The DEA says...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati rates as one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US. That is according to Southern Methodist University's 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index. The report looks at the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts in more than 900 communities. The Queen City joins the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Independence man on probation for domestic violence charged with killing girlfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Coworkers call it heartbreaking, neighbors call it scary, prosecutors call it avoidable, but everyone agrees the murder of a local woman is tragic. Her boyfriend is under arrest after police found her shot to death in their Independence apartment. But this story starts in Erlanger, at Blue Grass Quality Meats, where 32-year-old Amberly Harris worked.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

1 injured in Westwood shooting

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here are some holiday shipping dos and don'ts

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - If you are known to procrastinate, and have gifts and cards to ship before Christmas, the time to act is now. USPS 12/17: Ground service packages and first class mail. USPS 12/19: Priority mail. UPS 12/21: Second-day air. UPS 12/22: Next-day air. FedEx 12/20: Express saver...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
LOVELAND, OH

