4 Great Burger Places in Texas
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They're Standard
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close Race
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China's influence
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
Award-winning team behind Emmer & Rye will open new East Austin restaurant in 2023
Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is adding to its growing list of concepts, and no doubt, future accolades (see Bon Appetit, Esquire, and more). A Mediterranean-inspired restaurant celebrating Israeli cuisine, called Ezov, is slated to open at 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St. in spring 2023.Executive chef Berty Richter will lead the restaurant, which will mark the eighth concept from the Emmer & Rye group, and Richter's third project as executive chef. His second concept, Ladino, opened in San Antonio's Pearl District earlier this year. “Ezov will be a fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept, featuring seasonal Israeli cuisine,” says Richter in...
Downtown Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant
A new restaurant is coming to Austin's historic Seaholm Power Plant. Opening in January 2023, Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will be a multi-level concept combining a restaurant and rooftop bar at 800 W. Cesar Chavez, Ste. PP110. According to a release, the restaurant's executive chef will be María Mercedes Grubb, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the first Puerto Rican woman to earn a James Beard nomination in 2019. Grubb attended the French Culinary Institute in New York; honed her craft in the Michelin-starred kitchen of The Modern; and helped open Bar Basque and Danny Meyer’s...
Iconic Austin video store to return as volunteer-run We Luv Video
A shuttered Austin video store is getting a reboot with a new business model.In September 2020, I Luv Video announced that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business.In the post, owner Conrad Bejarano said it would bring him "utmost joy to pass the torch" to anyone who had the financial stability to preserve the store's catalog of films, so long as they gave the public access to those films.Fast-forward to October 2022, when I Luv Video — under the name We Luv Video — launched a Kickstarter campaign to try to bring the collection back. The campaign raised $11,000 in its first day, in part thanks to a telethon at the Fallout Theater.On November 29, the Kickstarter campaign reached its goal, with 828 backers pledging $112,494.Now, the beloved store is planning its second act as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and "volunteer-run community library and film lover screening space," according to the Kickstarter.Funds will help secure a physical location. Owners hope to find something close to the former site of the Airport Boulevard store.---Ready the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
11 festive Austin restaurants for dining out on Christmas Day
The pressure starts building months before the big day. Culinary magazines roll out spreads of towering croquembouches, TikTok explodes with easy Christmas dinner hacks, and grocery stores roll out recipes for their costliest cuts of meat. There's no place like home for the holidays, after all. What's a little drudgery in making the day picture-perfect?While we don't begrudge seasonal selfies, there's no need to break a sweat. Plenty of Austin restaurants will be offering Christmas Day feasts every bit as good as homemade — and even more photogenic. Make reservations now for the pick of the crop.Carpenters HallThis South Austin...
5 things to know in Austin food right now: Lake Travis taqueria closes up shop
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.ClosingsLakeway street taco restaurant R19 Taqueria is closing at the end of the month. The restaurant announced the impending closure on Instagram, statng that it did not get enough business to keep up with costs. The restaurant opened just over a year ago as a revival of Reunion 19 — the East Austin taqueria that was opened by four Los Angeles chefs just prior to the pandemic...
New 2,200-acre community on the horizon for Lake Travis, plus more hot Austin headlines
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis. The Spicewood project will boast ample housing (approximately 3,500 units), a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and much more.2. Texas celebrity chef sets the table for Georgetown's hottest restaurant in unlikely setting. "It's going to be a real Texas experience," says chef Steven Pyles, who has 12 James Beard nominations to his name (so far). 3. H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard. Come for the groceries, stay for the Lake Austin views.4. Charming French bistro bids final farewell to Austin after long pandemic closure. Le Politique suffered a temporary pandemic casualty, finalized this month.5. Kendra Scott brightens the holidays for Dell Children's patients and caregivers at festive event. Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson joined the Kendra Scott team in bringing cheer to patients and caregivers at Dell Children's.
New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin
It’s not often that Austinites hear complaints about more music venues, but it’s all about location, location, location. Downtown spaces are trying to keep their heads above water — or more specifically, above all the luxury condos eyeing the area — but things change out in nature. In Southwest Austin, a coalition called Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue believes the area would be better off without a proposed music venue. Fitzhugh Concert Venue, the moniker for an unnamed venue proposed for 14820 Fitzhugh Rd. out near Dripping Springs, started generating controversy at a public meeting of the Texas Commission on Environmental...
Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces
Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
New alternative dating app invites Austinites out for 'an unusual night' on the town
One Austinite’s weird is another’s painfully vanilla, and Feeld is here to suss out the balance. The alternative dating app — favored by the nonmonogamous, kinky, and queer — is hosting its first in-person Austin event on Friday, December 16, gathering Austinites for “An Unusual Night In Austin.”Feeld users are invited out for a bar crawl to Lolo Wine, Lefty's Brick Bar, and The Liberty, with free pedicabs in between, followed by performances by DJ Cassandra and Bob’s Dance Shop (the fabulous cowboys who backed up Sofi Tukker at Austin City Limits Festival). Attendees will mostly be left to their...
Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin
Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
H-E-B sets opening date for first multi-level Austin store at Lake Austin Boulevard
In exciting news for Central and West Austinites, H-E-B's highly anticipated takeover of the corner lot at Exposition and Lake Austin boulevards finally has an opening date: February 15, 2023. And in exciting news for all Austinites, the store will be the first multi-level H-E-B in the city, with several exciting new features.Located at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., H-E-B began construction on the site (formerly a Randalls) in 2019, but ran into several pandemic-related delays. The new store already looks to be worth the wait, with more than your average grocery store experience: namely, a porch with views over Lake...
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without...
New 2,200-acre master-planned community with 'downtown village' on the horizon for Lake Travis
A new master-planned community is set to take shape in the "wild hills" of Lake Travis. Thomas Ranch, announced December 5 by developer Areté Collective, is coming to Spicewood, with construction set to begin in 2023.The 2,200-acre project will boast ample housing — approximately 3,500 units are planned — as well as a downtown village, expansive hiking and biking trails, and many other luxe amenities. Its website says "Thomas Ranch is a 2,200-acre master-planned community reimagined to appeal to a new kind of lifestyle."“Areté is working to create a new frontier when it comes to Lake Travis living,” Rebecca Buchan,...
Austin's Free Week Music Festival returns to the Red River Cultural District
As great as it is to get out there and support local music, the cost can add up — especially if you’re adding new bands to your must-see list. This January 5-7, Red River Cultural District (RRCD) is taking on the financial responsibility so more Austinites can go out and experience more new music, without burdening their wallets.In addition to the return of Free Week (formerly more of an actual week, but who’s counting), nearby restaurants and bars will be running promotions. That means discounts and freebies from Central District Brewing, Hoboken Pie, Marinara Miracles, Pelon's Tex-Mex, Shawarma Point, Stubb’s...
Hill Country beer garden taps into the holiday spirit with epic ugly Christmas sweater party
Bust out your ugliest holiday attire — Krause's Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party & Contest this Thursday, December 15, from 6-9 pm. The party is sponsored by Lone Star Beer, who's offering a nice incentive for guests brave enough to don their finest ugly sweater fashions. The iconic Christmas style choice isn't just for laughs: the winning contestant will receive a basket full of Lone Star beer merch to take home. (What a perfect way to get a gift for the beer lover in your life while recycling the sweater you...
R&B star SZA stops by Austin's Moody Center on first arena tour
Whether Austinites missed SZA at Austin City Limits Festival or have simply missed her since, the R&B singer is gracing the city with her suave presence on March 9, at the Moody Center. The sleek new arena is selling out — and blowing similar venues out of the water on ticket sales — but so far SZA (pronounced “sizzah,” like “scissor”) stands out; this may be an uncharacteristically sexy show for the seemingly straight-laced venue.SZA’s performance at ACL included some of the steamiest choreography the festival has seen, but the singer usually appears more reserved onstage, using slow, relaxed body...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Austin
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Austin. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at Cynthia Woods...
Adam Sandler makes rare appearance in Austin on Valentine's Day 2023
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a stop at the Moody Center in Austin on February 14.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Austin, Sandler will perform in Houston on February 13 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually...
Austin metro's home price is flat for the first time since 2019, report says
The Austin housing market is normalizing, and for the first time since before the pandemic, metro home prices are not on the rise. According to the Austin Board of Realtors' latest monthly report, November 2022 marked the first time since February 2019 that the median home price for the Austin-Round Rock metro area was flat. The metro's median registered at $467,955 last month, the same as November 2021, meaning 0 percent year-over-year growth. At the same time, housing inventory nearly quadrupled from last year, to 3.1 months at the metro level, and the average time spent on the market grew...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Events ring – are you listening? The next few days are packed with festive hangouts, live music, and holiday shopping. See Bill Burr or Kat Edmonson live, and shop locally-made gifts at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Friday, December 16The Paramount Theatre presents Holiday Swingin'! A Kat Edmonson ChristmasSing along to the songs of the holiday season with award-winning artist Kat Edmonson. The singer-songwriter will perform a mix of Yule-tide tunes throughout the festive evening. Seating availability can be found...
