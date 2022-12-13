ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

New throwback photos of Pamela Anderson released ahead of documentary

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A05QV_0jhOvaVI00

New photos of Pamela Anderson have been released ahead of the actress, model and activist's upcoming documentary.

"Pamela, A Love Story" is described as "an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells" and one that "follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

The documentary, from director Ryan White, drops Jan. 31, 2023, on Netflix.

MORE: Pamela Anderson says upcoming memoir is 'a celebration of imperfections'

Anderson rose to fame in the '90s, modeling for Playboy and starring on the TV lifeguard series "Baywatch" and the Tim Allen-led "Home Improvement."

Anderson penned a personal note to tease the film when it was first announced back in March.

"My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story," she wrote.

Anderson has been married six times and shares sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 24, with her first husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The couple's relationship was the subject of the 2022 Hulu series "Pam & Tommy."

Scroll down to see the throwback photos of Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuwdS_0jhOvaVI00
Netflix - PHOTO: Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xx028_0jhOvaVI00
Netflix - PHOTO: Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKiGG_0jhOvaVI00
Netflix - PHOTO: Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVdNJ_0jhOvaVI00
Netflix - PHOTO: Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxjNH_0jhOvaVI00
Netflix - PHOTO: Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."

"Pamela, A Love Story" drops Jan. 31, 2023, on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party

Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
Inquisitr.com

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
GMA

GMA

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy