A 16 year old girl was has died as a result of an automobile collision in Morgan County on Friday. Kelly Peters of New Berlin was pronounced dead as an inpatient at HSHS St. Johns. The Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate.
Police are reviewing video as part of their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon in a creek near Hillsboro High School. Police Sunday said the man is 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro.
