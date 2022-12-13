Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC SHOOTINGS | Two men killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Gunfire broke out in Manhattan and the Bronx on Thursday, leaving two men dead and another injured in separate incidents. At 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 34th Precinct responded...
Two teens shot while sitting inside BMW in NYC: cops
A 19-year-old man and woman were shot in the chest while riding in a BMW in Brooklyn early Monday after leaving a hookah lounge, cops said. The young woman was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the man was in the back, when the shooter walked up and opened fire into the car around 12:15 a.m. on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue T in Homecrest, police said. Police said the two teenagers had just had an argument with another person at the Enigma Restaurant and Hookah Lounge before they got into the parked car and were shot. Both were left with life-threatening injuries. The shooter, believed to be a man, then fled, cops said. A 23-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was not hurt — and drove his wounded passengers nearly a mile to Hubbard Street near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, police said. At that point, 911 was called and both victims were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in critical condition, authorities said. The relationship between the victims and the gunman was unclear. No arrests have been made.
Woman punches 75-year-old Brooklyn employee while robbing store
A 75-year-old employee of a Brooklyn corner store was assaulted after he tried to stop a thief on Friday night, police said.
bronx.com
Luis Berrios, 68, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luis Berrios. 12 W. 184th Street. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to...
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Police Release Second Photo of Missing 68-Year-Old Man
The NYPD released a second photograph of a man who has been reported missing from the University Heights section of The Bronx. As reported, police said that Luis Berrios, 68, of 12 W 184th St., Bronx 10468, NY, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at around 11.28 a.m., leaving his home. He is described as male, around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and short salt and pepper hair.
bronx.com
Joshua Cuevas, 13, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Joshua Cuevas. 2910 Wallace Avenue. Bronx, NY 10467. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Esmeralda Tejada, 39, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Esmeralda Tejada. 2609 Briggs Avenue. Bronx, NY 10458. It was reported to the...
Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
Man slashed in the face at Manhattan intersection
A man was slashed in his face on 28th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
bronx.com
Naima Bahadi, 59, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Naima Bahadi. 1115 Westchester Avenue. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to the...
fox5ny.com
26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
2 MTA employees assaulted at Times Square subway station
Two MTA workers were assaulted in a random attack at a Times Square subway station Sunday morning, police said.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The suspect and the […]
Patchogue-Medford parents on edge after bullets found inside high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school.
Man’s foot severed after being struck by train in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
(PIX11) — A man’s foot was severed after he fell onto subway tracks and was hit by an oncoming train on Saturday, police said. He fell onto the tracks after becoming disoriented, officials said. The incident happened Saturday around 10:25 a.m. inside the Grand Central subway station. The NYPD did not specify which platform the […]
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of men walked into a gas station in the Bronx on Thursday, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD. The two suspects walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said. […]
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Body of Man “at Least a Few Days” Old Removed from Van Cortlandt Park, Police Said
Police said the body of a man estimated to be between 50 and 60 years of age was removed from Van Cortlandt Park in Norwood on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. The discovery was made in the vicinity of Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road. Norwood News witnessed officials from the City’s Medical Examiner’s Office and the NYPD carrying torches and emerging from a wooded area beside the roadway at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.
Carjacking at Yonkers gas station ends with crash on George Washington Bridge ramp
Police say three men assaulted the owner of a pickup truck at the BP station in Yonkers and pointed a gun at him before making off with his vehicle.
