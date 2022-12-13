A 19-year-old man and woman were shot in the chest while riding in a BMW in Brooklyn early Monday after leaving a hookah lounge, cops said. The young woman was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the man was in the back, when the shooter walked up and opened fire into the car around 12:15 a.m. on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue T in Homecrest, police said. Police said the two teenagers had just had an argument with another person at the Enigma Restaurant and Hookah Lounge before they got into the parked car and were shot. Both were left with life-threatening injuries. The shooter, believed to be a man, then fled, cops said. A 23-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was not hurt — and drove his wounded passengers nearly a mile to Hubbard Street near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, police said. At that point, 911 was called and both victims were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in critical condition, authorities said. The relationship between the victims and the gunman was unclear. No arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO