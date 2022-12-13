ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Two teens shot while sitting inside BMW in NYC: cops

A 19-year-old man and woman were shot in the chest while riding in a BMW in Brooklyn early Monday after leaving a hookah lounge, cops said. The young woman was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the man was in the back, when the shooter walked up and opened fire into the car around 12:15 a.m. on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue T in Homecrest, police said. Police said the two teenagers had just had an argument with another person at the Enigma Restaurant and Hookah Lounge before they got into the parked car and were shot. Both were left with life-threatening injuries. The shooter, believed to be a man, then fled, cops said. A 23-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was not hurt — and drove his wounded passengers nearly a mile to Hubbard Street near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, police said.  At that point, 911 was called and both victims were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in critical condition, authorities said.  The relationship between the victims and the gunman was unclear. No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Luis Berrios, 68, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luis Berrios. 12 W. 184th Street. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

University Heights: Police Release Second Photo of Missing 68-Year-Old Man

The NYPD released a second photograph of a man who has been reported missing from the University Heights section of The Bronx. As reported, police said that Luis Berrios, 68, of 12 W 184th St., Bronx 10468, NY, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at around 11.28 a.m., leaving his home. He is described as male, around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and short salt and pepper hair.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Joshua Cuevas, 13, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Joshua Cuevas. 2910 Wallace Avenue. Bronx, NY 10467. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Esmeralda Tejada, 39, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Esmeralda Tejada. 2609 Briggs Avenue. Bronx, NY 10458. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Naima Bahadi, 59, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Naima Bahadi. 1115 Westchester Avenue. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The suspect and the […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: Body of Man “at Least a Few Days” Old Removed from Van Cortlandt Park, Police Said

Police said the body of a man estimated to be between 50 and 60 years of age was removed from Van Cortlandt Park in Norwood on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. The discovery was made in the vicinity of Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road. Norwood News witnessed officials from the City’s Medical Examiner’s Office and the NYPD carrying torches and emerging from a wooded area beside the roadway at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

