Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Calls For ‘Justice For Mandy Rose’ After WWE Release
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. The wrestling world is reacting to today’s shocking news that WWE has released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Rose was reportedly released due to WWE deeming the explicit content on her...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. Fightful reports that former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
wrestletalk.com
People In WWE Believe Sasha Banks Will Eventually Return To The Company
Sasha Banks is set to remain in the news the new year rolls closer. Sasha’s WWE departure will be official on January 1, with her set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. With recent reports that Sasha Banks exit from WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Loses In Biggest Shock In AEW History
When thinking of the most beloved AEW stars, many names come mind. The Elite, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, just to name a few. Well we now have AEW fans’ new hero. Meet Action Andretti!. Andretti was the opponent of former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Return Upon WWE Anniversary?
When Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, we have seen many former WWE stars return to the company. Despite many returns taking place, there are still many former WWE stars that have been rumoured for a return. One name is Chelsea Green, who seemingly departed IMPACT Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
Frightening Botch On WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown there was a frightening botch during a tag team bout featuring three teams!. During a raucous triple threat match to determine who would win a shot at the Undisputed champs the Usos, Top Dolla attempted a move that didn’t quite go as planned. Taking...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Mystery Attacker Identity Revealed
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, a mystery assailant got involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were showing incredible offense in a match against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) there was a mystery attack!. In the final third of...
wrestletalk.com
Drew McIntyre Praises Top WWE Star For ‘Killing It’ With Current WWE Run
Drew McIntyre has shared his honest thoughts on working with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre has had a number of high-profile matches with the Tribal Chief in WWE, most recently sharing the ring with Reigns at Survivor Series in their WarGames bout. The duo notably met in singles...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Teases ‘Can’t Miss’ SmackDown This Week
A WWE name has teased a “can’t miss” SmackDown this week. This Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago has been getting a great deal hype from WWE and those within the company. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since Survivor Series,...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Believes There Is No One Like Him
A top WWE star believes there is no one like him. Braun Strowman made his WWE return on the September 5 edition of Raw. Now billed as “The Monster Of All Monsters”, he has come back for more feats of strength and chaos in the company. As previously...
wrestletalk.com
Released Star Reveals WWE Goals Following Return Rumors
Former WWE star Matt Cardona has revealed that he still has some major goals he wants to achieve in WWE. Recent reports have indicated that the current WWE regime is interested in bringing the former ‘Zack Ryder’ back to the company, along with his wife Chelsea Green. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com
Clarification On WWE SmackDown Star’s Injury Status
An update has emerged on SmackDown star Shotzi’s legitimate status following a recent WWE injury angle. On the December 9 edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in a backstage segment in the parking lot. It was later announced that Shotzi had suffered a broken hand.
wrestletalk.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 Estimated Buy Rate Revealed
The third Ring of Honor pay-per-view of the Tony Khan era took place last Saturday, when ROH held it’s final show of the year, Final Battle. The show featured the highly praised Double Dog Collar Tag Team match between the Briscoes and FTR. The main event of the show...
wrestletalk.com
Update On WWE SmackDown’s Christmas Taping Schedule
A new update has been revealed on WWE SmackDown’s Christmas taping schedule. WWE is approaching the holiday seasons and will be making adjustments their schedule due to the Christmas and New Years holidays. Following this Friday’s December 16 edition of SmackDown, the following week’s episode will fall just two...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential Last Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on a potential official last match. Diamond Dallas Page returned to the squared circle on the January 15, 2020 “Bash At The Beach” special of AEW Dynamite. Page teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a loss to MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reflects On Recent Character Change
A WWE star has reflected on his recent character change. LA Knight signed with WWE in 2021 before starting on the NXT brand as a heel. He quickly became a fan favorite and rising star for the brand. In May 2022, Knight was given a new character upon getting called...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns Home To Search For ‘Something They Forgot’
WWE Raw star Asuka has continued to tease the return of her old ‘Kana’ character with a trip to Osaka, Japan. Following a loss on the December 5 edition of WWE Raw, Asuka began to share cryptic posts on Instagram and Twitter, hinting at a comeback for a previous gimmick she used in Japan.
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Veteran To Be At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
Former WWE star Tatanka has confirmed that he has been invited to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. The January 23 edition of Raw will feature some special guests as WWE celebrates three decades of the red brand. Tatanka has revealed that he has been invited to the...
Comments / 0