wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. Fightful reports that former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Calls For ‘Justice For Mandy Rose’ After WWE Release
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. The wrestling world is reacting to today’s shocking news that WWE has released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Rose was reportedly released due to WWE deeming the explicit content on her...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
wrestletalk.com
Released Star Reveals WWE Goals Following Return Rumors
Former WWE star Matt Cardona has revealed that he still has some major goals he wants to achieve in WWE. Recent reports have indicated that the current WWE regime is interested in bringing the former ‘Zack Ryder’ back to the company, along with his wife Chelsea Green. Speaking...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts On NXT
After a few weeks of vignettes, Lyra Valkyria made her NXT debut on tonight’s December 13 edition of the show on the USA Network. Valkyria previously wrestled in NXT UK as Aoife Valkyrie, and is one of the NXT UK talents who was moved to the US instead of being released when the brand was axed.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Believes There Is No One Like Him
A top WWE star believes there is no one like him. Braun Strowman made his WWE return on the September 5 edition of Raw. Now billed as “The Monster Of All Monsters”, he has come back for more feats of strength and chaos in the company. As previously...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Discuss Wanting To Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer’s Entrance For Years
A pair of AEW stars have discussed wanting to pay tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer’s entrance for years. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Nyla Rose challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill went on to retain her championship, but Rose left a mark before the bell even rang.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Stars Hoping To Help NXT Stars ‘Flourish’
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have opened up about their desire to help elevate NXT’s Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to earn their first NXT Tag Team Championship, becoming triple crown winners in the process. Speaking to Justin Barrasso...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Confirms Backstage WWE Story About New AEW Hire
After leaving WWE back in 2020, the company's former Vice President of Global Television Production Mike Mansury has now made his way over to AEW, stepping in as a Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. During a recent episode of "Ask Arn Anything" on AdFreeShows, AEW coach and onscreen manager Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on the company's latest hire, confirming that Mansury was next-in-line for Kevin Dunn's position at WWE, essentially running the production side of the company's major shows.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Teases ‘Can’t Miss’ SmackDown This Week
A WWE name has teased a “can’t miss” SmackDown this week. This Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago has been getting a great deal hype from WWE and those within the company. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since Survivor Series,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential Last Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on a potential official last match. Diamond Dallas Page returned to the squared circle on the January 15, 2020 “Bash At The Beach” special of AEW Dynamite. Page teamed with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a loss to MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Veteran To Be At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
Former WWE star Tatanka has confirmed that he has been invited to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. The January 23 edition of Raw will feature some special guests as WWE celebrates three decades of the red brand. Tatanka has revealed that he has been invited to the...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Reveals He Didn’t Find Out About Royal Rumble Win Until Day Of
A top WWE star has revealed that he didn’t find out about his Royal Rumble win until the day of. Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has experienced a career resurgence unlike many before him. “The Scottish Warrior” is a two-time WWE Champion and has put on...
wrestletalk.com
VICE Documentary ‘Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon’ Viewership Revealed
The viewership figures for the VICE documentary on Vince McMahon that aired on December 13, 2022 has been revealed. While there was real time news breaking regarding Vince McMahon, some were hoping for a bombshell documentary from last night’s two-hour long special on the former WWE CEO. However there...
