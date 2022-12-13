Read full article on original website
KEVN
Defense spending bill pumps millions of dollars into South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Senate passage of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the military mandated COVID-19 vaccination is one step closer to being rescinded. But that controversial issue is just a small part of the bill. The $858 billion NDAA now just needs the president’s...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota legislator offers support for Governor’ propsed bill to restrict foreign investment on farmland
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- Governor Kristi Noem has announced proposed legislation to restrict foreigners from buying farmland in the state. The plan would create a new board, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States – South Dakota, which will investigate proposed purchases of ag land by foreign interests. One...
Child care is a major workforce concern. Why wasn’t it in Gov. Noem’s budget address?
Child care is one of South Dakota’s most pressing workforce issues, with cities, businesses and organizations searching for solutions to keep child care accessible and affordable across the state. Gov. Kristi Noem addressed it as such on the campaign trail, but it did not appear in her Dec. 6 budget address to the Legislature, in […] The post Child care is a major workforce concern. Why wasn’t it in Gov. Noem’s budget address? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
erienewsnow.com
John Thune Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
hubcityradio.com
Chair of the Senate Appropriation Committee react to Governor Noem’s budget address
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- When Governor Kristi Noem delivered her budget address, it was a high-level overview of her spending priorities for the next eighteen months. Legislators are now digging through the details. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says a plan to help private companies with family...
hubcityradio.com
Representative-elect Julie Auch preparing for next year
LESTERVILLE, S.D.(WNAX)- Most incoming South Dakota legislators experienced the Governors budget speech then several days of orientation last week and got their committee assignments. District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville says she got one of the committees she requested. Auch says they got some homework assignments during orientation. Auch,...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota AARP concern about social security being used as a bargaining chip
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of Congressional republicans, including South Dakota Senator John Thune, have brought up the possibility of using Social Security as a bargaining chip over the federal budget and debt ceiling. South Dakota AARP State Director Erik Gaikowski says the program shouldn’t be part of political manuvering.
Young Native mother's death sparks questions
Abbey Lynn Steele was walking to buy soda in November on the day of her arrest. It wasn't her first time dealing with the law. For reasons that are under investigation, her heart stopped at the South Dakota jail a few hours after
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem encourage people to stay home until storm clears
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- A winter storm is causing event cancellations, weather advisories and road closures again Wednesday across South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem is asking people to stay home and continue to be patient. She says her team is monitoring conditions and will open and close roads accordingly. While many state...
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
kelo.com
Traveling on closed roads in SD could cost you big
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Getting stranded isn’t the only penalty for people who don’t comply with road closures. South Dakota law says anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate (§ 31-4-14.2 ) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Community Foundation awards $1.2 million to grant recipients
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling over $1 million from the Beyond Idea Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. “The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
kotatv.com
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
dakotafreepress.com
Ho Hum: Jackley Turns to Phone During Noem Speech
There at the right side of the photo is Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley. And just visible around Senator and Commissioner-Elect of School and Public Lands Brock Greenfield’s head is Marty Jackley’s phone, to which Marty is devoting his attention. I can understand texting while sitting through a Kristi...
hubcityradio.com
SD DOT working on cleanup after snowstorm
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The entire state of South Dakota was pounded by a massive winter storm dropping excessive amounts of snow across the state and making travel nearly impossible. Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, has had crews working around the clock to keep the...
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
