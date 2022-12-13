ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense spending bill pumps millions of dollars into South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Senate passage of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the military mandated COVID-19 vaccination is one step closer to being rescinded. But that controversial issue is just a small part of the bill. The $858 billion NDAA now just needs the president’s...
Child care is a major workforce concern. Why wasn’t it in Gov. Noem’s budget address?

Child care is one of South Dakota’s most pressing workforce issues, with cities, businesses and organizations searching for solutions to keep child care accessible and affordable across the state. Gov. Kristi Noem addressed it as such on the campaign trail, but it did not appear in her Dec. 6 budget address to the Legislature, in […] The post Child care is a major workforce concern. Why wasn’t it in Gov. Noem’s budget address? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
John Thune Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
Representative-elect Julie Auch preparing for next year

LESTERVILLE, S.D.(WNAX)- Most incoming South Dakota legislators experienced the Governors budget speech then several days of orientation last week and got their committee assignments. District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville says she got one of the committees she requested. Auch says they got some homework assignments during orientation. Auch,...
Governor Noem encourage people to stay home until storm clears

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- A winter storm is causing event cancellations, weather advisories and road closures again Wednesday across South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem is asking people to stay home and continue to be patient. She says her team is monitoring conditions and will open and close roads accordingly. While many state...
More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
Traveling on closed roads in SD could cost you big

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Getting stranded isn’t the only penalty for people who don’t comply with road closures. South Dakota law says anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate (§ 31-4-14.2 ) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
South Dakota Community Foundation awards $1.2 million to grant recipients

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling over $1 million from the Beyond Idea Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. “The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
Ho Hum: Jackley Turns to Phone During Noem Speech

There at the right side of the photo is Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley. And just visible around Senator and Commissioner-Elect of School and Public Lands Brock Greenfield’s head is Marty Jackley’s phone, to which Marty is devoting his attention. I can understand texting while sitting through a Kristi...
SD DOT working on cleanup after snowstorm

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The entire state of South Dakota was pounded by a massive winter storm dropping excessive amounts of snow across the state and making travel nearly impossible. Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, has had crews working around the clock to keep the...
