Related
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns To Wrestling
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Martin Stone (fka Danny Burch) has returned to wrestling, announcing his in-ring comeback. Stone cut a promo during the December 18 Championship District Wrestling independent event, revealing that he has now been cleared to compete, following an injury. He then called out August Artois,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw December 26 Plans Revealed?
UPDATE: A new report has confirmed that the December 19 Raw taping is only for the live episode. More at this link. With the final WWE Raw of 2023 taking place on the day after Christmas Day, there’s been discussion of whether it would be a live show. Previous...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls ‘Pretty Wild’ NXT Angle
LA Knight made his way up to the main roster earlier this year after spending just a year on the NXT brand. Knight’s time in NXT was overall pretty short, but he was a part of many great rivalries 0n the show. The most notable being his feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Than Bret Hart
Current WWE name and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently caught some flack from fans online for his opinions on Bret Hart. Road Dogg controversially declared himself ‘better’ than the Hitman, which you can read more about here. It turns out that Road Dogg isn’t the only...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Calls Recent Match His Masterpiece
Dax Harwood has reflected on the FTR vs Briscoes ROH Tag Team Championship bout from the Final Battle pay-per-view. At the December 10 event, Harwood & Cash Wheeler battled Mark & Jay Briscoe in a double dog collar bout, with the ROH Tag Team Title on the line. The Briscoes...
wrestletalk.com
Heartwarming Reason Raw Star Wrestled At WWE SmackDown Tapings
WWE taped two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown last night (December 16) in Chicago, Illinois. The first show was yesterday’s live show, along with a taped episode that is set to air next Friday (December 23). The dark match before the tapings saw Maximum Male Model mån.sôör lose to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Mystery Attacker Identity Revealed
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, a mystery assailant got involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were showing incredible offense in a match against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) there was a mystery attack!. In the final third of...
wrestletalk.com
Frightening Botch On WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown there was a frightening botch during a tag team bout featuring three teams!. During a raucous triple threat match to determine who would win a shot at the Undisputed champs the Usos, Top Dolla attempted a move that didn’t quite go as planned. Taking...
wrestletalk.com
Did Uncle Howdy Reveal His Identity?
Did Uncle Howdy reveal his identity via Twitter post after making the first in the flesh appearance on WWE SmackDown?. Let’s examine some White Rabbit/Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy/Wyatt6/whatever we’re still calling this mysterious storyline!. After Uncle Howdy made his in the flesh reveal on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, things were...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announces They Are Medically Cleared
NXT star Quincy Elliott has been present backstage for the recent episodes of NXT, appearing in various backstage segments for WWE’s social media channels. Quincy has not appeared on the NXT show since he accompanied Shotzi for her match with Lash Legend on October 25. The Super Diva took...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Referee Reveals Best & Worst Things About The Role
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has named the best and worst things about his previous role with the company. Chioda worked as a WWE official for over 30 years prior to his release. He was let go in April 2020 during the first round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. On...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Detained Invader During Home Break In
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, while never becoming WWF Champion, had quite a legendary career in the company, including winning the very first Royal Rumble match. The 68-year old wrestling legend proved recently that he is still not somebody you want to cross. Hacksaw told Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
Max Caster On Comparisons Between The Acclaimed & WWE Hall Of Famers
AEW star Max Caster has addressed comparisons between the Acclaimed and WWE’ The New Age Outlaws team. The Acclaimed are one of the most popular teams in AEW. Caster and Anthony Bowens currently hold the AEW Tag Team Championship, winning the gold from Swerve In Our Glory at September’s Dynamite Grand Slam show with ‘Daddy Ass’ Billy Gunn in their corner.
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For December 23 Episode
Here’s what happened at the taping for the December 23 edition of SmackDown, which took place on December 16 in Chicago. Matches and segments for the upcoming episode were taped following the most recent edition of SmackDown, ahead of the holidays. Spoilers are on the next page, so only...
wrestletalk.com
Major Changes Made To SmackDown Due To ‘Nightmare Travel Situation’ For Top Star
There were major changes made to last night’s (December 16) episode of WWE SmackDown. The show went off the air with an in-ring segment featuring the Bloodline being interrupted by a John Cena video on the titantron. Cena made the announcement that he would be the mystery tag team...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler For December 23: Find Out What Happens With Bray Wyatt
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. According to a Twitter user sharing the spoiler scoops (thank you Qumar Z!) there was an in-ring segment featuring Bray Wyatt. While Wyatt entered to his ‘Shatter’ theme music as...
wrestletalk.com
7 Ways Triple H Could Book Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
When Cody Rhodes was announced to be jumping ship from AEW – the company he helped found – to WWE earlier this year, it set the wrestling world on fire. As soon as his music hit at WrestleMania 38, fans welcomed him back with open arms and couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do in the company going forward.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dark Tapings Spoilers Featuring Kenny Omega, Britt Baker & More
AEW taped it’s most recent set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios last night (December 17). The tapings were notable for featuring several top AEW stars such as Kenny Omega and Britt Baker. Here are the full results from the tapings, per Wrestling Observer:. Session 1:. Action Andretti...
