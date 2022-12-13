A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested on Saturday by the Rome Police Department at the intersection of Watson Street and Shorter Avenue after leading police in a car chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Logan Blake Pitts of a Bennington Drive address allegedly ran from police after failing to stop at a red light. Police stated that Pitts also hit a parked vehicle with this car on Paris Drive during the chase. When police were able to stop Pitts, who was driving on a suspended license, he attempted to resist arrest by fighting with the officers. Police also stated that Pitts was unsteady and had slurred speech. Pitts is being charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement, failure to obey traffic control devices, and failure to maintain lane.

ROME, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO