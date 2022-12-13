ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

wrganews.com

FCPD seeking suspect involved in shooting Incident

The following message was posted by the Floyd County Police Department at 7:14 PM on Sunday, December 18th:. Police are searching the Johnson community for a shooting suspect following a domestic altercation at a home on Brewer Road this afternoon. Nobody was injured in that altercation. Officer presence remains heavy...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County officials identify 2 teens killed in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Medical Examiners officials have released the identities of two teens who died in a shooting in Atlanta on Saturday. Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested

Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

26-year-old Rome Man arrested after leading Police in Car Chase

A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested on Saturday by the Rome Police Department at the intersection of Watson Street and Shorter Avenue after leading police in a car chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Logan Blake Pitts of a Bennington Drive address allegedly ran from police after failing to stop at a red light. Police stated that Pitts also hit a parked vehicle with this car on Paris Drive during the chase. When police were able to stop Pitts, who was driving on a suspended license, he attempted to resist arrest by fighting with the officers. Police also stated that Pitts was unsteady and had slurred speech. Pitts is being charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement, failure to obey traffic control devices, and failure to maintain lane.
ROME, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway

UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw police investigating Towne Manor Drive domestic incident

KENNESAW, Ga. - The Kennesaw Police Department said they were investigating a "domestic incident" on the 2100 block of Towne Manor Drive Saturday night. Officials reported no fatalities, no hospitalized injuries and no need for SWAT involvement. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say

ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames. A resident told FOX...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

