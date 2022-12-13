Read full article on original website
Milton community on high alert after multiple robberies in neighborhood
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in a gated Milton community are on high alert after investigators say thieves targeted multiple homes. Milton police were called out Friday night to the Hayfield Neighborhood where two multi-million dollar homes were ransacked by burglars. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to one neighbor...
Police: One person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM. At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave. Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
wrganews.com
FCPD seeking suspect involved in shooting Incident
The following message was posted by the Floyd County Police Department at 7:14 PM on Sunday, December 18th:. Police are searching the Johnson community for a shooting suspect following a domestic altercation at a home on Brewer Road this afternoon. Nobody was injured in that altercation. Officer presence remains heavy...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County officials identify 2 teens killed in Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Medical Examiners officials have released the identities of two teens who died in a shooting in Atlanta on Saturday. Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in Johns Creek double shooting
Medics rushed a man and a woman to the hospital following a shooting at a Johns Creek home early Monday morning. The gunman remains on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman who has been on the run after a domestic violence-related shooting that injured two people at a home in north Fulton County. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek. Officers arrived...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
wrganews.com
26-year-old Rome Man arrested after leading Police in Car Chase
A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested on Saturday by the Rome Police Department at the intersection of Watson Street and Shorter Avenue after leading police in a car chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Logan Blake Pitts of a Bennington Drive address allegedly ran from police after failing to stop at a red light. Police stated that Pitts also hit a parked vehicle with this car on Paris Drive during the chase. When police were able to stop Pitts, who was driving on a suspended license, he attempted to resist arrest by fighting with the officers. Police also stated that Pitts was unsteady and had slurred speech. Pitts is being charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement, failure to obey traffic control devices, and failure to maintain lane.
Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway
UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
Police warn residents after 2 homes burglarized in metro Atlanta community
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant after two homes were burglarized in the same community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers were called to two burglaries of unoccupied homes in the 1400 block...
fox5atlanta.com
Kennesaw police investigating Towne Manor Drive domestic incident
KENNESAW, Ga. - The Kennesaw Police Department said they were investigating a "domestic incident" on the 2100 block of Towne Manor Drive Saturday night. Officials reported no fatalities, no hospitalized injuries and no need for SWAT involvement. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
fox5atlanta.com
Homicide detectives investigate man killed on southwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting that killed a man in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening. Around 5:23 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road. A man had been shot in his abdomen. First responders took...
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say
ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive. Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames. A resident told FOX...
