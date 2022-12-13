ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash driver was shot with a shotgun Sunday morning while trying to make a food delivery on Indy’s south side, records show. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 8:30 a.m. after a male suffering from a gunshot wound was checked into Community Hospital South.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. High School Basketball: December 16. Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across the state. Mom of...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 10000 block of Catalina Drive for a reported shooting Sunday morning. Police found a person suffering from what appeared to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody. In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy