cbs4indy.com
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
IPS students learning the basics of coding, and they're only in preschool!
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said.
cbs4indy.com
DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver
INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash driver was shot with a shotgun Sunday morning while trying to make a food delivery on Indy’s south side, records show. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 8:30 a.m. after a male suffering from a gunshot wound was checked into Community Hospital South.
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an...
cbs4indy.com
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. High School Basketball: December 16. Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across the state. Mom of...
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.
cbs4indy.com
Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.
cbs4indy.com
Person hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 10000 block of Catalina Drive for a reported shooting Sunday morning. Police found a person suffering from what appeared to...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. During sentencing on Friday for Evana Evans, detectives said she drove Dreasjon Reed around town as he fired a gun at a residence where people were at. Months later, Reed was...
cbs4indy.com
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon...
cbs4indy.com
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim...
cbs4indy.com
Nashville PD: Bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests 3 people following alleged kidnapping, assault, ransom, murder on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS– Police believe a missing car led to a kidnapping and murder plot on Indy’s east side. Three people have been accused of murder and police say more arrests may be coming. Police were first called to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North...
cbs4indy.com
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”.
cbs4indy.com
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.
cbs4indy.com
Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A man who seemingly disappeared after escaping an arrest with the sheriff’s truck is now in Texas law enforcement custody. In November, Steven Lakes evaded police twice while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Court records show he is a convicted felon, having served jail time for previous crimes, including theft.
cbs4indy.com
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
