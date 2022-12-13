Read full article on original website
Body investigation
Police are reviewing video as part of their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon in a creek near Hillsboro High School. Police Sunday said the man is 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro.
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Chatham Police warn of texting scam
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is warning the community of a scam it recently became aware of. Chatham Police officials said on the department Facebook page that the scammers are sending text messages to people that say department merchandise, like clothing, is for sale. The texts also provide a link to a […]
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Springfield police officials said Phanthourath was found at 5 p.m. on Durkin Drive near the intersection with […]
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
YAHOO!
Formal charges filed against Decatur man accused in downtown Springfield shooting
A Decatur man accused of shooting a 22-year-old Springfield man in downtown Springfield early Saturday has been formally charged with two felony counts in relation to the incident. Carlos R. Leyva, 33, was arraigned and charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of...
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
