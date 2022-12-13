ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dozens Speak during Public Hearing on Possible Privatization of Nathaniel Witherell

At Thursday’s public hearing on the future of Greenwich’s nursing home, The Nathaniel Witherell, 42 people signed up to speak, and each was given three minutes. About 100 people attended via Zoom. The majority testified to urge the board not to privatize the facility, though those who favored...
Stamford Resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: The New Grand Central

Almost 110 years after it first opened, Grand Central Terminal is getting a new addition: Grand Central Madison. First conceived in the 1950’s, this new station was built 14 stories under ground, deep in Manhattan bedrock. It connects with new tunnels bored beneath Park Avenue connecting to a double-deck tunnel at 63 rd street (built in the 70’s) traveling under the East River and emerging in the Sunnyside rail yards in Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
Holly Hill Holiday Schedule and Tree Recycling Information

Holly Hill Resource Recovery Facility Holiday Closures. The Holly Hill Resource Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2, 2023. You can bring your tree to the yard waste area at the facility, as well as several tree collection sites in Greenwich:. • Byram Park...
GREENWICH, CT

