BBC
Jordanian police die in shootout with commander's suspected killer
Three policeman have been killed during a raid on a location in southern Jordan where it was believed the suspected killer of a police chief was hiding. The suspect was killed in the shootout, while nine associates were arrested, the Public Security Department said. It alleged that they were "takfiris"...
BBC
Kettering: Man charged with murders of nurse and two children
A man has been charged with murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children. Saju Chelavalel, 52, was arrested after police were called to his home at Petherton Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday morning. Anju Asok, 35, her son Jeeva Saju, 6, and daughter Janvi Saju, 4, were...
BBC
Vaughan shooting: Five killed by gunman in Canada apartment block
Five people have died after a gunman opened fire at a block of flats in Toronto, Canada. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the building in Vaughan, about 30km (19 miles) north of Toronto, at 19:20 (12:20 GMT) on Sunday, shooting the suspect dead there. Another injured person...
BBC
Clapham stabbing: Man charged with murder of Abraham Kallon
A man has been charged with the murder of Abraham Kallon, 24, the Met Police says. Mr Kallon was found by police outside King's College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, at 04:55 GMT on Saturday. The Met said officers gave first aid and arranged for him to be treated at the...
BBC
Man charged with murder of 'caring' grandad in Oldbury
A man has been charged with the murder of a "caring" grandfather in Oldbury. Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at about 17:40 GMT on 10 December. He died in hospital on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. Arslan Farooq, 24, from Erdington...
BBC
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
BBC
Man, 29, in court charged with rape in city lane
A man has been charged with raping a woman in a lane in Cardiff. The attack took place near Talbot Street in the Pontcanna area of the city in the early hours of 12 December. A 29-year-old man appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday 17 December and has been remanded in custody.
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Sean Fox and Mark Hall murders carried out by 'same gunmen'
Police have formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall, who were killed in west Belfast almost one year apart. Sean Fox, 42, died after being shot multiple times inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October. Mark Hall, 31, was...
BBC
Reading man arrested over 'distressing' post match messages
A man has been arrested after "distressing" messages were posted on social media after a football match. Thames Valley Police said the messages were posted on Facebook groups following the loss of Reading FC against Birmingham City on Friday. A 21-year-old man, from Reading, has been arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Kidnap victim's home transformation begins
A 22-year-old left brain-damaged by her ex-boyfriend's botched kidnap attempt could be back home for good by next Christmas, her family says. Angel Lynn was 19 when Chay Bowskill bundled her into a van after an argument. She fell out of the vehicle at 60mph and was badly injured. She...
BBC
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Three killed by drink-driver, inquest hears
A driver was three times the drink-drive limit when he crashed, killing himself and two passengers, an inquest heard. Driver Stefan Leonte, 30, Alexandru-Bogdan Chirita, 19, and Andris Daukuls, 36, died at the scene near St Austell. The car crashed into a tree, a granite wall and a pillar before...
BBC
Drink-drive arrest after Bracknell fatal crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman died in a car crash in Berkshire. A silver Range Rover and a red Renault Kadjar collided in Mill Lane, Bracknell, at about 22:10 GMT on Saturday. The Renault driver, a woman in her 30s from Bracknell,...
