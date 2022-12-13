ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Todd Thorne
2d ago

Not even close to a SC fan , but commitment doesn't mean anything anymore. Very few of these kids have morals. We're experiencing the end of college football. It's all about the money. Time to turn the table. Kick the boosters out.

Brandon Hamilton
3d ago

God ain't told him to decommit a family member has entice him probably for nil money

247Sports

Bowl game waiver could help two Gamecocks see action

The NCAA granted a "one-time blanket waiver in FBS football to exempt postseason participation from the limit of four contests a student-athlete may participate in without using a season of competition," according to a Twitter post from Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network on Friday afternoon. What that means is,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. ECU

South Carolina will make its way to Greenville, S.C. on Saturday to take on ECU in the Greenville Winter Invitational. Tipoff in Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Gamecocks (5-5) are coming off an 84-70 loss to UAB in Birmingham...
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

South Carolina recruiting rewind

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report

Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
