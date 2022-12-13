Read full article on original website
Todd Thorne
2d ago
Not even close to a SC fan , but commitment doesn't mean anything anymore. Very few of these kids have morals. We're experiencing the end of college football. It's all about the money. Time to turn the table. Kick the boosters out.
Brandon Hamilton
3d ago
God ain't told him to decommit a family member has entice him probably for nil money
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bowl game waiver could help two Gamecocks see action
The NCAA granted a "one-time blanket waiver in FBS football to exempt postseason participation from the limit of four contests a student-athlete may participate in without using a season of competition," according to a Twitter post from Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network on Friday afternoon. What that means is,...
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. ECU
South Carolina will make its way to Greenville, S.C. on Saturday to take on ECU in the Greenville Winter Invitational. Tipoff in Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Gamecocks (5-5) are coming off an 84-70 loss to UAB in Birmingham...
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report
Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
Instate safety checks out Gamecocks first Gator Bowl practice
West Florence (S.C.) High School safety Kelvin Hunter returned to Columbia on Thursday, to watch South Carolina’s first bowl practice of the month.
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
The BEST Pizza Restaurants in Colombia, South Carolina – (With CHEESY Photos)
Pizza Time! Let’s Gooo! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbia that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
