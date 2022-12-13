ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
An apartment complex in Port St. Lucie was hit by thieves Monday night.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.

Paul Gibbons was among those victimized by the crooks.

"I came down, talked to my neighbors and asked, 'What's going on?'" Gibbons said. And then I realized my car had been smashed in as well."

Paul Gibbons was among those whose vehicle sustained damage after break-ins at a Port St. Lucie apartment complex.

Gibbons said he didn't hear a thing last night, and the thieves didn't get much.

"Nothing, there's nothing in there to get," Gibbons said. "There's a box of little Christmas presents in the back for the kids at the Boys and Girls Club, and that's not been touched."

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a total of 17 vehicles were broken into. Deputies arrived at the complex around 7 a.m. Tuesday to start their investigation.

Broken glass was scattered on the ground and cars had plastic bags covering their windows. Deputies swabbed for fingerprints and spoke to the owners of the vehicles.

Sean McCaffrey shows off some of the damage done to his wife's car after it was broken into in Port St. Lucie.

The thieves didn't just stick to one area in the complex. Sean McCaffrey was busy putting a white trash bag over his broken driver's side window. The car belongs to his wife.

"It gets you mad, but what are you going to do?" McCaffrey said. "Hopefully they will find who did it."

Gibbons said this is the first time something like this has happened to him. So, he's trying to stay calm about the situation.

"It could be a lot worse, so let's be thankful," he said.

The sheriff's office said to give them a call if you can help them solve the break-ins.

WPTV West Palm Beach

