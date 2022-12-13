ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown museum showcases the legacies of its hometown heroes

By Pat Simon
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
There is a little-known building on Main Street in Robstown that's filled with incredible stories and artifacts about heroic acts of their hometown heroes.

Local resident Amador Duran would like you to meet many of his family members there. They are on display at the Robstown Area Historical Museum first opened in 1999.

Duran's father and two uncles, who served in World War II, are pictured in the center wall of the back room that's dedicated to history about local veterans.

Serving in the military is a family tradition for other families who's loved ones are also on full display at the museum.

Duran showed me his Purple Heart he was awarded from a wound he sustained in Vietnam in 1968, fighting in one of the bloodiest battles: the Tet Offensive .
He was named after his uncle who also was awarded a Purple Heart; only he was killed instantly in a battle in Okinawa.

"I've been very proud to carry that name," said Duran.

Duran appreciates museums like this one in Robstown, because they preserve stories of those who fought for our freedom.
But he also believes those sacrifices are taken for granted.

"I think we're losing that nowadays,' said Duran. "Freedom is not free "

On one of the museum walls are the names of 52 Robstown veterans who lost their lives from World War I to Afghanistan.

"It's a walk through time," said Rumaldo Juarez, President Emeritus at Texas A&M-Kingsville, who is in charge of the veteran's exhibit. "When they (visitors) walk in that room, the word we hear is 'wow.'"

What this local museum teaches to visitors, you will not find in many history books.

"We take our history courses in Texas history and world history, and the one thing we rarely talk about is the history of our own community," said Juarez.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com

KRIS 6 News

