Betty White's former L.A. home is demolished, almost a year after she died

The 3,000-square-foot Brentwood home that once belonged to late television icon Betty White has been destroyed, a year after the "Golden Girls" star died in December 2021.

White's assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, announced the estate's demolition with an Instagram post shared on Sunday .

"This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty’s passing is hitting in ways I hadn’t anticipated," Mikelas wrote. "Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order)."

Mikelas' photo depicted the remaining fireplace structure and an excavator machine in a dirt lot. In the comments, the actor's fans wondered why White's home had been reduced to rubble.

"This is terrible! Why demolish such a beautiful icons home not even a full year after her passing?!," wrote one user.

"Why in the world would they tear it down?," commented another.

But as several followers noted, the home was set for demolition months ago.

In April, White's Colonial-style home hit the market for $10.575 million . The Brentwood abode was listed as a tear-down, meaning that the incoming owners could destroy the property to create a new one.

White and her husband Allen Ludden purchased the home in the 1960s. In addition to its bright yellow accent doors and windows, the Emmy winner's estate boasted five bedrooms and six bathrooms, parklike grounds and a swimming pool.

In June, the Brentwood address sold for $10.678 million, People reported.

After sharing news of the demolition, Mikelas ended her Instagram post on a positive note.

"I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!" she wrote.

Six days after suffering a stroke, White died on Dec. 31, 2021, in her Brentwood home. She was 99.

In addition to "The Golden Girls," White was known for many television and film projects, including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland" and "The Proposal."

