Rita Wilson Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Sharp Suede Boots to ‘A Man Called Otto’ Photocall

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Rita Wilson brought a burst of bohemian style to a photocall for “A Man Called Otto.” The drama film, which is based on the similarly-titled novel by Fredrik Backman, stars Wilson’s husband Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rachel Keller and releases in theaters on Dec. 30.

Arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the occasion, Wilson popped in a leopard-printed midi dress. The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress ‘ sweeping piece featured a flowing yellow-gold hue, covered in a spotty black feline pattern. Adding a sharp layer to the piece was a long-sleeved black blazer, accessorized with layered gold chain link bracelets and a black and gold clip-chain cross pendant necklace.

When it came to footwear, Wilson slipped on a pair of sharp boots to finish her outfit. The “Now and Forever: Duets” musician’s style, crafted from black suede, included slouchy uppers with pointed triangular toes. A set of angled triangular heels totaling at least 4 inches in height grounded the set with a sleek height boost, adding a geometric edge to her ensemble.

Wilson’s shoe style is sharp and bohemian. The “Girls” actress often wears close-toed pumps and strappy sandals in dark neutral and metallic hues on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Valentino, Miu Miu and Aquazzura. When off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers ranging from monochrome leather to hiking silhouettes. Wilson has also served as a regular front-row fixture for longtime friend Tom Ford , attending runway shows for his own namesake label and Gucci over the years, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities wearing sharp boots over the years in the gallery.

