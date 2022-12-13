ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan

By FOX 17
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.

The Michigan governor’s office says Senate Bill 362 will create new housing districts and offer tax exemptions on rehabilitation projects, sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks, D–Grand Rapids.

Senate Bill 364 fosters the construction and rehabilitation of residential buildings while offering more incentives for enterprise zones, according to the state.

“We urgently need more housing options in Michigan. Our bipartisan legislation helps homeowners to make affordable upgrades to their existing homes and assists communities to construct new housing at attainable price points,” Sen. Jeremy Moss said. “We are thankful the Governor signed these bills into law so we can retain our valued residents and attract job-seekers to Michigan.”

We’re told Senate Bill 422 will help bring more housing areas in select government units through tax exemptions.

Meanwhile, state officials say Senate Bill 432 will establish an authority for state housing development and create funds to expand housing opportunities.

“I am proud to sign bipartisan bills to expand affordable housing in Michigan and make our state a place where anyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family,” Whitmer said. “I am committed to growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs, and building a brighter future for all Michiganders.”

Shannon Adams
5d ago

Giving a tax break is going to make things more affordable?? What a joke!! This bill won't help anybody except corrupt contractors and politicians!! 🙄🙄

Kevin LeClair
5d ago

Are we EVER going to actually help people make something of themselves, or just continue to increase the amount of cash we throw at a losing philosophy !!??

Jill Cronkright
5d ago

I need a property tax reduction! Politicians take our money and support what I don't! So sick of government.

