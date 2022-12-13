ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

1985 murder conviction upheld in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Attorney General’s office announced the Alabama Court of Criminal appeals upheld the conviction of Charles McCrory for a 1985 murder. Charles McCrory, 64, of Andalusia was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court on November 1, 1985, for the murder of his...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County reopens following fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 98 in Baldwin County. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency earlier reported U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane was blocked...
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

COMING SOON: New 124-room hotel coming to the Santa Rosa Mall

On December 12, 2022, the Mary Esther City Council unanimously approved a new 124-room hotel located on the south side of the Santa Rosa Mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The Extended Stay America hotel will be built behind the existing Surge Trampoline Park, just west of the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
WALA-TV FOX10

Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Two dead following Tuesday morning crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Baldwin County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened on Highway 98 near Deer Acres Lane. Elberta police, the Elberta fire department, and Lillian fire rescue all responded. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man, juvenile charged with trafficking drugs, gun charges after fleeing deputies Monday night

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs and gun charges after fleeing deputies, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Dante Jomon Walker, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl,) possession of marijuana under 20 grams and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
atmorenews.com

Meth baby born, mother jailed

An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy