wdhn.com
1985 murder conviction upheld in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Attorney General’s office announced the Alabama Court of Criminal appeals upheld the conviction of Charles McCrory for a 1985 murder. Charles McCrory, 64, of Andalusia was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court on November 1, 1985, for the murder of his...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
WALA-TV FOX10
U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County reopens following fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 98 in Baldwin County. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency earlier reported U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane was blocked...
Atmore Advance
Risk of severe weather for western half of area upgraded to moderate
The National Weather Service has upgraded the risk of severe weather for the western half of the area to moderate. According to a release, there are no changes to the timing or any of the other severe weather information that was shared earlier this morning. The moderate risk reflects increasing...
Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
getthecoast.com
COMING SOON: New 124-room hotel coming to the Santa Rosa Mall
On December 12, 2022, the Mary Esther City Council unanimously approved a new 124-room hotel located on the south side of the Santa Rosa Mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The Extended Stay America hotel will be built behind the existing Surge Trampoline Park, just west of the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Two dead following Tuesday morning crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Baldwin County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened on Highway 98 near Deer Acres Lane. Elberta police, the Elberta fire department, and Lillian fire rescue all responded. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
25-time convicted Pensacola felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-time convicted Pensacola felon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2021 aggravated battery charge. On Dec. 9, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Tyi Dejesus Nettles, Jr., to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for the crime of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. […]
Pensacola man, juvenile charged with trafficking drugs, gun charges after fleeing deputies Monday night
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs and gun charges after fleeing deputies, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Dante Jomon Walker, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl,) possession of marijuana under 20 grams and […]
Escambia Co. man wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola. Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of […]
Several Grinches cause $1000 worth of damage to Pensacola gingerbread house
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Pensacola has released surveillance video of multiple men damaging a gingerbread house. According to a release, the men damaged the gingerbread house at 221 South Palafox Street, where Winterfest is set up, on the night of Dec. 10. They allegedly caused more than $1,000 worth […]
Deputies seize guns, drugs and cash from Escambia Co. home, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity. On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia […]
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells Shares
Dillard's store at the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida, will be closing in the next few months. It's unclear whether the store's closure has anything to do with the recent sale of shares by VP Tony Bolte.
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
atmorenews.com
Meth baby born, mother jailed
An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
