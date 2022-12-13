There are many different strategies for approaching building a budget. In fact, there are a number of budgeting apps and programs available that can do much of the work for you. Understanding how to build a budget on your own, though, can have major benefits for your long-term financial health. The 50/30/20 budget, first mentioned in Elizabeth Warren and Amelia Warren Tyagi's 2005 book "All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan," is one way you can go about doing things.

