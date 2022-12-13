ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions

BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state

BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

HIP HOP NUTCRACKER: Enjoy the popular holiday mash-up in its 10th anniversary season. Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince set off in New York City scored by Tchaikovsky’s classic score alongside contemporary and hip-hop dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set. (The Music Center at Strathmore; 8 p.m.; $89)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metrorail And Bus Service Will Be Free After 8 P.M. On New Year’s Eve

Metro announced that all trips on rail and bus will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The agency also extended all service until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The decision to make service free appears to be a first. Service is typically extended on New Year’s Eve, except in 2020 because officials were encouraging people to stay home.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Potomac Yard Station In Alexandria Will Open In May, Metro Says

Metro’s Potomac Yard station in Alexandria will open in May, the transit agency announced Tuesday. The station was set to open in April 2022 but two delays, including integrating the signaling system and problems with the dirt underneath the tracks, pushed back the opening. Now Metro says it is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way

This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

