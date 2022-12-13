Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Ice storm headed to DC region; freezing rain to make travel dangerous
The D.C. region faces its first significant winter storm of the season — and if you were planning on hitting the roads Thursday morning, you might want to consider alternatives. While the storm that will start Wednesday night won’t be a snow maker, widespread icing on the region’s roadways...
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
Normal Service On Metrorail This Weekend On Every Line Except The Red Line
Metro says there will be normal or near-normal rail service this weekend on every line but the Red Line. Expect delays on the Red Line because Metro has to replace a switch in the interlocking that enables trains to transfer from one track to another. But riders will still have...
11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
HIP HOP NUTCRACKER: Enjoy the popular holiday mash-up in its 10th anniversary season. Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince set off in New York City scored by Tchaikovsky’s classic score alongside contemporary and hip-hop dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set. (The Music Center at Strathmore; 8 p.m.; $89)
Why Some Pandemic ‘Open Streets’ Around D.C. Are Still Closed To Traffic
Early in the pandemic, people were desperate for more room to safely spend time outdoors. Officials in the D.C. area experimented with making more space by closing certain roads to car traffic, and opening them to pedestrians. Now, motor vehicles are again humming along on the vast majority of those roads.
Splash! Army Engineers To Study Possible Swimming Beaches On D.C.’s Rivers
Right now it’s not great weather for taking a dip in the Potomac… plus it’s illegal. But someday in the not-too-distant future, going for a swim in the District’s rivers could be a real option on a hot summer day. In the latest step toward making...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Metrorail And Bus Service Will Be Free After 8 P.M. On New Year’s Eve
Metro announced that all trips on rail and bus will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The agency also extended all service until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The decision to make service free appears to be a first. Service is typically extended on New Year’s Eve, except in 2020 because officials were encouraging people to stay home.
Potomac Yard Station In Alexandria Will Open In May, Metro Says
Metro’s Potomac Yard station in Alexandria will open in May, the transit agency announced Tuesday. The station was set to open in April 2022 but two delays, including integrating the signaling system and problems with the dirt underneath the tracks, pushed back the opening. Now Metro says it is...
Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way
This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
New Automated System to Guide Drivers Across Bay Bridge Starting Next Week
STEVENSVILLE, Md. (CBS/WBOC) - Christmas will come early at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That is because the Maryland Transportation Authority is set to deliver the last phase of its lane improvement project, according to transit officials. The gift of speedy transit across the bridge via the Automated Lane Closure System...
30 Traditional And Not-So-Traditional Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In The D.C. Region
There are three kinds of New Year’s Eve personalities: those who have plans months in advance, those who intentionally have no plans, and a third group who this list is for, the plan ponderers. Maybe your original plans are falling apart or maybe you’re just getting around to thinking about it.
At Project Soapbox, D.C. Students Urge Local Officials To Take Action On Issues Close To Home
The sound of fingers snapping in appreciation echoed across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library auditorium. On the stage was Jasmine McNeil, a student at Capital City Public Charter School. She was giving a speech on teen suicide. As she began to talk about her own experiences with self-harm, McNeil paused, overcome with emotion.
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location Shutters
T.J. Maxx in Friendship Heights Washington DC is permanently closing on Dec 24. Information in this article is sourced from www.mocoshow.com, www.thelayoff.com, and www.patch.com.
