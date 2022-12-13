ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

30th and Lucille intersection on agenda for council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to talk about the 30th and Lucille intersection again on Tuesday as part of its last meeting of 2022. There was controversy early in the school year after the temporary light at that intersection that had been placed there during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks had been taken down.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salvation Army still needs donations, ringers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army still has considerable need as they come down the stretch of the pre-Christmas kettle drive. As of Saturday, they had $15,662 left of their Kettle Goal and $230,338 left that usually comes from checks sent in that makes up the rest of the $400,000 overall goal.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson Municipal Band performing Sunday and Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Municipal Band is set to offer two free Christmas concerts in the coming week. The first will be at the Hutchinson Art Center where the Hutchinson Brass Quintet, an ensemble of the Hutchinson Municipal Band, will present a brief concert at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Then, the Hutchinson Municipal Band will perform a full Christmas Concert on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Spec building has likely tenant in 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson and Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel sees a good likelihood that the speculative building that is being worked on will have a tenant in 2023. "It gave us a product that we could show a client earlier this year," Teufel said. "They've...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Planning commission pushes meeting to new year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items and Holiday schedules. The next scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, you may...
HUTCHINSON, KS
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse

Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Class filling up fast for business owners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — About half the spots are filled for the Growing Rural Businesses training StartUp Hutch is bringing to Reno County in January in collaboration with NetWork Kansas and the WSU Center for Entrepreneurship. The program will run for eight weeks on Thursday evenings, beginning January 26, from...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kan. man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old is due in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed on a $1.5 million dollar bond in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas is expected in court in Wichita Monday afternoon, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted...
WICHITA, KS
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
Unemployment still below 3% in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell for the month of November. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county fell one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.4%. There were...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Scammers trying again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kansas boy accused in shooting that critically injured teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have arrested a teen. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4200 block of North Dellrose, in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, police located an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot...
WICHITA, KS
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
🏈 Oregon State lands #1 Juco edge Nikko Taylor

ORVALLIS, Oregon—On Friday, the #1 ranked JuCo EDGE rusher in the nation, Nikko Taylor from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas made his college commitment to play for Coach Smith and the Beavers. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound Taylor is not rated by the other services, but industry leader, 247Sports...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
