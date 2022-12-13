Read full article on original website
Water needs will be big topic for Hutch in coming years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —As Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher prepares to step aside for the permanent manager, Kendal Francis, there is still a lot of work to be done on water needs in the immediate area and what role, if any, Hutchinson can play in meeting that. "We have...
30th and Lucille intersection on agenda for council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to talk about the 30th and Lucille intersection again on Tuesday as part of its last meeting of 2022. There was controversy early in the school year after the temporary light at that intersection that had been placed there during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks had been taken down.
Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Salvation Army still needs donations, ringers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army still has considerable need as they come down the stretch of the pre-Christmas kettle drive. As of Saturday, they had $15,662 left of their Kettle Goal and $230,338 left that usually comes from checks sent in that makes up the rest of the $400,000 overall goal.
Reno County Health Educator dispelling myths about fentanyl contact dangers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Health Department Educator Seth Dewey wants the public to be aware that helping someone who is experiencing a fentanyl overdose is both needed and safe. "The thing that we have to remember is that fentanyl is a powerful opioid," Dewey said. "It's just like...
Coin auction taking place at Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The T & A Coin Auction will be held in the 4H Centennial Hall on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson on Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., with a preview at 8:30 a.m. There will be live auction and online bidding through Proxibid. A coin list...
Hutchinson Municipal Band performing Sunday and Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Municipal Band is set to offer two free Christmas concerts in the coming week. The first will be at the Hutchinson Art Center where the Hutchinson Brass Quintet, an ensemble of the Hutchinson Municipal Band, will present a brief concert at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Then, the Hutchinson Municipal Band will perform a full Christmas Concert on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre.
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Spec building has likely tenant in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson and Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel sees a good likelihood that the speculative building that is being worked on will have a tenant in 2023. "It gave us a product that we could show a client earlier this year," Teufel said. "They've...
Planning commission pushes meeting to new year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items and Holiday schedules. The next scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, you may...
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
Class filling up fast for business owners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — About half the spots are filled for the Growing Rural Businesses training StartUp Hutch is bringing to Reno County in January in collaboration with NetWork Kansas and the WSU Center for Entrepreneurship. The program will run for eight weeks on Thursday evenings, beginning January 26, from...
Kan. man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old is due in court
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed on a $1.5 million dollar bond in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas is expected in court in Wichita Monday afternoon, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted...
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Unemployment still below 3% in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell for the month of November. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county fell one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.4%. There were...
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
Kansas boy accused in shooting that critically injured teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have arrested a teen. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4200 block of North Dellrose, in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, police located an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot...
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
🏈 Oregon State lands #1 Juco edge Nikko Taylor
ORVALLIS, Oregon—On Friday, the #1 ranked JuCo EDGE rusher in the nation, Nikko Taylor from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas made his college commitment to play for Coach Smith and the Beavers. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound Taylor is not rated by the other services, but industry leader, 247Sports...
