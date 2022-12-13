ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Island Connection

Charleston County Comprehensive Plan Under Five-year Review

In addition to the Town of Kiawah Island’s Comprehensive Plan Update, Charleston County is going through their five-year review of the County’s Comprehensive Plan. The Town continues to encourage residents to engage in the County’s planning processes. The Charleston County Comprehensive Plan is the future vision for preservation and development in Charleston County for the next five to 10 years. The Plan establishes strategies for the County to pursue to maintain and enhance its high quality, unique landscapes with a focus on strategies that the County government can directly influence and achieve.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

Kiawah Island Town Council Election Yields Three Newcomers

In a highly contested race, Kiawah Island Town Council filled the three open seats on the Town’s Council in the municipal election that was held on Dec. 6. Current Council Member Daniel Prickett was running for a second term, but was defeated by Bradley Belt by more than 230 votes. Belt will serve a two-year term. The two other seats that were open to serve four-year terms, taking the place of Dr. Scott Parker and Maryanne Connelly’s seats – both who left their terms early – were filled by Russell Berner and Michael Heidingsfelder. Berner received 333 votes and Heidingsfelder received 345 votes. Belt’s background is in executive roles in investment banking and asset management. He served as the head of a federal agency under the Bush administration and worked as counsel to the SEC and Senate Banking Committee. He has lived on Kiawah Island full time since 2020 and serves on the boards of the River View POA and Preserve Kiawah. His main concerns are the recent development projects that he said “have not been designed with nature” and that the Town had failed to provide appropriate oversight of the projects. Information posted by Belt on the Town’s website state that he will “strive to engage the community on important policy and development initiatives and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to preserve the unique natural ecosystem and quality of life on Kiawah.” Berner also became a full-time resident of Kiawah Island in 2020. He currently serves as a trustee on the Kiawah Conservancy and is a member of the Town’s Board of Zoning Appeals. He is a part of the Turtle Patrol as well. His professional experience has been in engineering, which as he noted in his bio on the Town’s website, has made him “ideally suited to help navigate current issues on Kiawah.” He noted that his goals on Town Council will be to “strengthen Kiawah’s image as a premier community; preserve Kiawah’s natural beauty; monitor and ensure that the remaining development is planned and executed with community input per development agreements; work with Andell West; promote road safety; work with neighboring communities; and increase communications with KICA, KIGR, developers and the community as a whole.” Heidingsfelder has been living on the island full time since 2015. His background is in engineering as well and in business. He has volunteered with the Lowcountry Food Bank, worked as a member of the Town’s Noise Ordinance Work Group and he is currently a member of the Town’s Planning Commission.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lee & Associates Charleston Secures 3 Office Tenants At WestEdge

Today, Lee & Associates Charleston announced the signing of three new office leases at. 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA, LLC will be taking 4,206 SF, Punchlist USA, Inc. is moving into 4,494 SF within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 SF on the 5th floor.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. to consider setting aside $75M to pay for remaining prep for I-526 expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council could set aside tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the remaining prep work to expand Interstate 526. County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that could be used to advance the interstate’s expansion. The measure will be up for vote Thursday night.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

etúHOME Announces New Manager for Charleston Store

Today, etúHOME announces one new hire at the company’s Charleston store on King Street. Kate Lemmer has been hired as the manager at etúHOME’s King Street store. In this role, she will plan and direct the day-to-day operations of the store. Her expertise in luxury retail extends to her previous roles at Saks and Gucci where she managed the retail experience and product development.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

International African American Museum to delay opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra, Nuveen Break Ground on Charleston Apartments

This project starts a two-phase development geared toward middle-income residents. A joint venture between Quarterra Multifamily, formerly known as Lennar Corp. and Nuveen Real Estate have broken ground on Emblem Cane Bay North, a 312-unit garden-style apartment community located at 44000 Owl Wood Lane in Summerville, S.C. The project is the first in a two-phase development endeavor, designed to provide market-rate housing to working-class renters around Charleston.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJCL

Town of Bluffton names its next police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The town of Bluffton has officially named its new chief of police. Town Manager Stephen Steese selected Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz as Bluffton’s next police chief. Babkiewicz, who is currently working in the private industry after 20 years in law enforcement, will begin as...
BLUFFTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Company with Tesla ties to build $3.5B facility in Berkeley County

This story has been updated. Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components, will invest $3.5 billion to establish operations in Berkeley County, the largest economic development announcement in South Carolina history. The investment announced Wednesday will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows that our...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant to vote on $50M in bonds for parks referendum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money could soon be used for future park projects in Mount Pleasant from November’s referendum that passed by 700 votes. A total of $50 million could be used for future projects in the town, and council are...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy