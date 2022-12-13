ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

RMSC hosts sensory-friendly event for people with autism and other conditions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Museum & Science Center hosted a special event, Sensory Sunday. It was an opportunity for people of all ages with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, or other developmental conditions, to access a more sensory-friendly experience. It featured dimmed lighting of fluorescent bulbs, social stories emailed ahead of time, designated quiet areas, and sensory-friendly activities.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local events honoring Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hanukkah began on Sunday, December 18 and runs through Monday, December 26. Here is a list of celebrations around the Rochester area to honor the Jewish holiday. The Parade, with Car Menorahs, Hanukkah Flags and police and fire truck escort, will begin at 3:00 p.m. (lineup...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wreaths Across America laid wreaths at graves in Churchville

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Union members from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters laid wreaths on veterans’ graves in Churchville today. Wreaths Across America is a yearly nationwide tradition to honor local veterans during the holidays for their sacrifices. They held ceremonies across New York on Saturday, including in Elmira, Syracuse and Binghamton.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds attend Boys and Girls Club Breakfast with Santa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Santa visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester for the 23rd annual Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. More than 400 people enjoyed a free sit-down breakfast, a visit with Santa, and a gift donation. Gifts were donated by generous members of the community at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Run and walk at Fleet Feet brought out hundreds of Santas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Santa Stampede took place on Sunday. The three-mile walk and run, which started at Fleet Feet at The Armory on Culver Road, brought out the Santa in everyone. Hundreds of runners and walkers dressed in their Santa suits and spread cheer on the streets...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E

GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Synthetic ice rink opens at Charlotte’s Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of a new synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, is not dependent on weather, and is portable. The 4,440-square-foot synthetic ice rink is made of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dozens of firefighters fight 3-Alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a building in an office park. The flames extended all the way to the roof, but were contained to the inside of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold weather ahead with a few lake flakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There is breezy and cold weather ahead with a few lake flakes tomorrow night and a more significant storm threat later in the week. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold today with just a few flurries in Rochester. Some light lake flakes near and south of 5&20, but any accumulation will be an inch or less with a few inches possible for parts of Wyoming County through the day.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50-year-old shot Saturday near Rogers Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 50-year-old man is recovering after being shot Saturday morning near Rogers Avenue. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Rogers Avenue and Haloid Street for the report of shots fired. Police say that witnesses claim to have heard gunshots and seen a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot inside his car on Troup Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Watching heavy snow to our west this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll be spectators to western New York’s next snow event – lake effect from Lake Erie. Any passing rain or wet snow showers tonight won’t accumulate for us, and a plume of lake effect develops off of Lake Erie. This will begin to accumulate around and just south of Buffalo, also stretching into western parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. This will continue through Saturday and Saturday night, before slowly dropping south and weakening on Sunday. The Buffalo area will likely see 1-2 feet of snow, western Genesee and Wyoming Counties 6-12″, with amounts dropping off significantly any further east, and closer to Rochester. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game, dress for temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, and accumulating snow.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot overnight following attempted robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is now recovering at Strong Hospital after being shot just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Brooks Avenue. Police say they believe that an attempted robbery led up to the shooting. The victim is a 32-year-old city man who was shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY

