WHEC TV-10
RMSC hosts sensory-friendly event for people with autism and other conditions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Museum & Science Center hosted a special event, Sensory Sunday. It was an opportunity for people of all ages with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, or other developmental conditions, to access a more sensory-friendly experience. It featured dimmed lighting of fluorescent bulbs, social stories emailed ahead of time, designated quiet areas, and sensory-friendly activities.
WHEC TV-10
Town hall meeting on Monday will discuss turning RG&E into a public utility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will host a second town hall to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility company. The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue. Members of the Rochester City Council are expected to...
WHEC TV-10
Local events honoring Hanukkah
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hanukkah began on Sunday, December 18 and runs through Monday, December 26. Here is a list of celebrations around the Rochester area to honor the Jewish holiday. The Parade, with Car Menorahs, Hanukkah Flags and police and fire truck escort, will begin at 3:00 p.m. (lineup...
WHEC TV-10
Vision Auto Group gives children toys that it collected in a holiday drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vision Auto Group held an event on Friday to give out gifts that it raised during its 17th annual toy drive. Children got to sit on Santa’s lap, enjoy milk and cookies, and chose a toy to take home at the vacant Rent-a-Center on Ridge Road in Irondequoit.
WHEC TV-10
UCLM urges city council to approve software to identify officers at risk of misconduct
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Christian Leadership Ministry is urging Rochester City Council to approve new software for Rochester Police to use. The Benchmark Analytics First Sign software is designed to help law enforcement agencies identify officers at risk of misconduct. Rochester City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal.
WHEC TV-10
Wreaths Across America laid wreaths at graves in Churchville
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Union members from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters laid wreaths on veterans’ graves in Churchville today. Wreaths Across America is a yearly nationwide tradition to honor local veterans during the holidays for their sacrifices. They held ceremonies across New York on Saturday, including in Elmira, Syracuse and Binghamton.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds attend Boys and Girls Club Breakfast with Santa
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Santa visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester for the 23rd annual Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. More than 400 people enjoyed a free sit-down breakfast, a visit with Santa, and a gift donation. Gifts were donated by generous members of the community at...
WHEC TV-10
Run and walk at Fleet Feet brought out hundreds of Santas
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Santa Stampede took place on Sunday. The three-mile walk and run, which started at Fleet Feet at The Armory on Culver Road, brought out the Santa in everyone. Hundreds of runners and walkers dressed in their Santa suits and spread cheer on the streets...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
WHEC TV-10
Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E
GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
WHEC TV-10
Synthetic ice rink opens at Charlotte’s Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of a new synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, is not dependent on weather, and is portable. The 4,440-square-foot synthetic ice rink is made of...
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of firefighters fight 3-Alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a building in an office park. The flames extended all the way to the roof, but were contained to the inside of the...
WHEC TV-10
City extends gun violence state of emergency days after five were shot at Airbnb owned by city fireman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is extending – once again – a state of emergency. This first went into effect under former Mayor Lovely Warren in November 2021 when the city was nearing a record-number of homicides. And it comes two days after five were...
WHEC TV-10
Atlantic Avenue resident says street was typically quiet; Airbnb brought strangers to neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “These weren’t even people from our neighborhood,” said an Atlantic Avenue resident who wants to remain anonymous. Some Atlantic Avenue neighbors are uneasy about the Airbnb home. “I heard someone say, I’m shot I’m shot, I need to go to the hospital.”...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold weather ahead with a few lake flakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There is breezy and cold weather ahead with a few lake flakes tomorrow night and a more significant storm threat later in the week. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold today with just a few flurries in Rochester. Some light lake flakes near and south of 5&20, but any accumulation will be an inch or less with a few inches possible for parts of Wyoming County through the day.
WHEC TV-10
50-year-old shot Saturday near Rogers Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 50-year-old man is recovering after being shot Saturday morning near Rogers Avenue. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Rogers Avenue and Haloid Street for the report of shots fired. Police say that witnesses claim to have heard gunshots and seen a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot inside his car on Troup Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Watching heavy snow to our west this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll be spectators to western New York’s next snow event – lake effect from Lake Erie. Any passing rain or wet snow showers tonight won’t accumulate for us, and a plume of lake effect develops off of Lake Erie. This will begin to accumulate around and just south of Buffalo, also stretching into western parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. This will continue through Saturday and Saturday night, before slowly dropping south and weakening on Sunday. The Buffalo area will likely see 1-2 feet of snow, western Genesee and Wyoming Counties 6-12″, with amounts dropping off significantly any further east, and closer to Rochester. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game, dress for temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, and accumulating snow.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot overnight following attempted robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is now recovering at Strong Hospital after being shot just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Brooks Avenue. Police say they believe that an attempted robbery led up to the shooting. The victim is a 32-year-old city man who was shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Minor snow accumulation on Monday and significant storm on Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Breezy and cold with flurries are in store for Monday morning. We’re watching some lake effect snow moving south in the afternoon into the evening hours off of Lake Ontario. This may bring a coating to an inch of snow and a few slick roads for the evening commute.
