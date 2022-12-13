Read full article on original website
Dallas County Christmas tourney ends with Lady Panthers, Keith Bears on top
The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament concluded with the championship games played on Saturday at Southside High School. The Southside Lady Panthers faced the Selma High Lady Saints for the girls championship. The Lady Panthers were able to pull off a 47-30 victory against the Lady Saints. The Lady Panthers...
Backpacks for children, teens to be given away at C.H.O.I.C.E.
Christmas backpacks for youths of ages four to 17 at the parking lot of C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present to get their book bag of gifts. There will also be food, games and motivational messages. Paw Patrol will be present as well.
Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders
National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
Comments / 0