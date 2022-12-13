ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

Backpacks for children, teens to be given away at C.H.O.I.C.E.

Christmas backpacks for youths of ages four to 17 at the parking lot of C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present to get their book bag of gifts. There will also be food, games and motivational messages. Paw Patrol will be present as well.
UNIONTOWN, AL
Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders

National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
SELMA, AL

