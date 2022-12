West Columbia and Cayce, SC 12/19/2022 – South Carolina Senator Nikki Setzler and South Carolina Representative Micah Caskey secured funding of over $150,000 through a South Carolina Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT) Grant to add over 40 various wayfinding signs to the West Columbia Riverwalk and the City of Cayce Riverwalk. The signage leads Riverwalk goers to various places throughout both cities, including shops and restaurants in the River and River Arts Districts and historical stops along the Riverwalks. Between the two cities of West Columbia and Cayce, there are over 13 miles of lighted, paved pathways, and wooden boardwalks along the Congaree River. The Riverwalks include amenities such as exercise equipment, picnic tables, benches overlooking scenic views, sculpted art, restrooms, historical markers, and emergency call boxes.

CAYCE, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO