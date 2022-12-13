ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Save big tomorrow for D20 Day at Gnome Games

(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of the 20-sided dice and you can roll your chance at huge savings. Head gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with details on D20 Day, plus how to save on Facebook. Gnome Games is located at:. 2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay. 1683...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Last-minute shopping at American Antiques and Jewelry

(WFRV) – Mark and Kathryn visited Local 5 Live with what you can shop (and save) on your shopping list at American Antiques and Jewelry. American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Newsmaker Sunday: Rock N’ Roll Land’s Todd Magnuson

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the owner of Rock N’ Roll Land, Todd Magnuson. So hang on to that vinyl and stop by Rock N’ Roll Land on Military Avenue in Green Bay. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Gather ’Round the Manger’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vocal artistry of newVoices choir of Northeastern Wisconsin singers is telling a story this weekend. The story is about Christmas – as in the reason for. The story surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ is being sung/told in settings built just for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Best of our professionals, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s really hard to pick out the best of the professional performing arts activity in the region for 2022 because so much is collaborative. So I’ll start do something different and then look around at the year chronologically. This was a special...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play’

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the photo above suggests, the common image of the term “radio play” is stretched in the Third Avenue PlayWorks’ production of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.”. The players wear period costumes – the time being 1946 –...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police investigating shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gov. Evers names Kat Turner Waupaca County District Attorney

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced who will be Waupaca County’s District Attorney. After Veronica Isherwood resigned, Evers announced Friday that Kat Turner would serve as Waupaca County’s next District Attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy