Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Save big tomorrow for D20 Day at Gnome Games
(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of the 20-sided dice and you can roll your chance at huge savings. Head gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with details on D20 Day, plus how to save on Facebook. Gnome Games is located at:. 2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay. 1683...
wearegreenbay.com
Let it all out at The Breaking Point’s Rage Room in Appleton
(WFRV) – If the stress of the end of the year has you reaching the breaking point, then here’s your chance to break some stuff!. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at a new rage room in Appleton and how you can visit to let off some steam.
wearegreenbay.com
Last-minute shopping at American Antiques and Jewelry
(WFRV) – Mark and Kathryn visited Local 5 Live with what you can shop (and save) on your shopping list at American Antiques and Jewelry. American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies in Fond du Lac welcome new partner, brings K9 teams on patrol to 4
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac County are welcoming a new K9 partner to the department, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Rip. A Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the addition of Rip will bring the department’s number of K9 teams on patrol to four.
wearegreenbay.com
Newsmaker Sunday: Rock N’ Roll Land’s Todd Magnuson
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the owner of Rock N’ Roll Land, Todd Magnuson. So hang on to that vinyl and stop by Rock N’ Roll Land on Military Avenue in Green Bay. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Gather ’Round the Manger’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vocal artistry of newVoices choir of Northeastern Wisconsin singers is telling a story this weekend. The story is about Christmas – as in the reason for. The story surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ is being sung/told in settings built just for...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire stems from clothes dryer in Fond du Lac, authorities issue reminders
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue helped put out a residential fire that started behind a clothes dryer and is reminding people about the importance of maintaining these machines. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. on Saturday to the 500 block...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Best of our professionals, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s really hard to pick out the best of the professional performing arts activity in the region for 2022 because so much is collaborative. So I’ll start do something different and then look around at the year chronologically. This was a special...
wearegreenbay.com
Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play’
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the photo above suggests, the common image of the term “radio play” is stretched in the Third Avenue PlayWorks’ production of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.”. The players wear period costumes – the time being 1946 –...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Badgers star running back Braelon Allen feeds 100+ kids in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen is already a star on the football field, but on Friday, he made sure he was a star off the field by helping local kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. Allen, through...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police investigating shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
Gov. Evers names Kat Turner Waupaca County District Attorney
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced who will be Waupaca County’s District Attorney. After Veronica Isherwood resigned, Evers announced Friday that Kat Turner would serve as Waupaca County’s next District Attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
Comments / 0