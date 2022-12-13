ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Astros linked to former rival player in free agency

The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
Report: Dodgers actively pursuing trade for center fielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively pursuing an upgrade at center field after non-tendering Cody Bellinger earlier this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bellinger wound up signing a one-year, $17.5-million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are seemingly attempting to reset their luxury-tax penalties, which increase...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

