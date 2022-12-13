Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
A Weekend in the Beautiful Brandywine ValleyJourneyswithsteveWilmington, DE
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Astros linked to former rival player in free agency
The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
Taijuan Walker credits former Phillies top prospect for improved splitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options."I think there's only one team that I could go to where I couldn't be 99 and that was the Yankees," he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge's jersey number. "I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number."The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell...
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
theScore
Report: Dodgers actively pursuing trade for center fielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively pursuing an upgrade at center field after non-tendering Cody Bellinger earlier this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bellinger wound up signing a one-year, $17.5-million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are seemingly attempting to reset their luxury-tax penalties, which increase...
Four Philadelphia 76ers players have now become trade-eligible
Thursday was a very important date in the NBA as more players around the league are available for trade. Many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on Dec. 15.
Could Yankees Trade for Cubs' Ian Happ After Departure of Benintendi?
The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with free agent Andrew Benintendi on a five-year, $75 million contract Friday, prying him away from the New York Yankees. The Yankees have a need in left field, so would a trade for Ian Happ make sense? Jack Vita ponders.
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Royals Take a Chance on Former Yankees Reliever
Kansas City signed this former Yankees reliever to a minor league deal this week
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Dodgers add outfielder and pitcher James Jones to a minor league deal
Dodgers: Trade Deadline Acquisition is Heading to AL Central Team
His time in Los Angeles turned out to be very brief.
Astros Release 2018 Second-Round Pick, Four Other Prospects
Jayson Schroeder pitched in 70 games in four minor league seasons in the Houston Astros system.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0