ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Tree of Hope gets gifts to the McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get gifts to the boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch, by visiting one of four “Tree of Hope” locations. Executive Director Brian Roegiers, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dell Rapids business looks to help with snowy weather

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A typical snow day can be busy for Pinz in Dell Rapids, especially on a Friday. The bowling alley sees a lot of kids and families make their way in to take advantage of the day off. But a snow day isn’t something...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

TONIGHT: Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Annual Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday night. The event at the Empire Mall will feature juggling, latkes, donuts, gelt, and Chanukah music fun for the whole family. A special “Can-orah,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Live nativity scene at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the holiday season hits its high point, a Sioux Falls ministry is hosting a unique event this weekend. Erica Varcoe, the founder of The Table Ministry, joined Dakota news now to explain more about the nativity scene at Shenanigans this Sunday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls

Final preps in for Northwestern at NAIA Championship. Red Raiders seeking first national title since 1983. Gronowski gets shot at Montana State after missing semifinal last year. Updated: 23 minutes ago. SDSU sophomore quarterback appears fully recovered after missing 2021 with knee injury. Rain and snow bring mixed emotions from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls apartment stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Premiere Playhouse readies for a large opening weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A production the size of A Christmas Carol has meant all hands on deck this week for the cast, crew, and volunteers at the Premiere Playhouse. With all the major set pieces loaded in and first and second dress rehearsals behind them, members...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store dressed in medical masks and gloves. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings man identified as person killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SF Police respond to crashes Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light snow in Sioux Falls may have contributed to a couple of crashes right as people were heading home from work. One crash happened at the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue a little before 6, setting off the airbags in at least one of the SUVs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It seems like something from the future, leaving the key fob in your pocket and starting the car with the push of a button. According to Joe Wentland of Audio Playground Electronics, the key fob has a range limit. “The average is just about...
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit wrestlers fall to Nebraska at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch for a 22-17 wrestling dual victory in a matchup between ranked squads Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 16th-ranked Cornhuskers evened their dual record at 2-2 on...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy