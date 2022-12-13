ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wkzo.com

No injuries in Sunday afternoon house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one was injured in a house fire in the 3000 block of Alpine Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of smoke coming from the doors and windows of the home. Officers discovered a fire inside the residence that appeared to have started in the basement.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

One injured following 2-vehicle crash in Cass County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff is reporting one injury from a two-vehicle crash that his deputies responded to at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. It happened on Redfield Street, east of Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Investigation showed that 35-year-old Shawn Bennett...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Jackson woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (WNWN/WTVB) – A 26-year-old woman from Jackson died Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m.. They determined that the unidentified woman was walking east when she was struck by a vehicle also traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
KALAMAZOO, MI

