MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (WNWN/WTVB) – A 26-year-old woman from Jackson died Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m.. They determined that the unidentified woman was walking east when she was struck by a vehicle also traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO