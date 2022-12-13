Read full article on original website
Former KPS superintendent gets $225,000 buyout as part of her resignation agreement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri has left staff and some board members unhappy with the district and the Board of Education. Our reporter John McNeill obtained a copy of the resignation agreement through the Freedom of Information Act. Dr....
Several fire departments extinguish fire at large commercial building in Van Buren County
BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a large commercial building in Bangor early Saturday morning, December 17. The fire at the Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near East Arlington Street was first discovered around 4:45 a.m. by a Bangor police officer on patrol.
No injuries in Sunday afternoon house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one was injured in a house fire in the 3000 block of Alpine Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of smoke coming from the doors and windows of the home. Officers discovered a fire inside the residence that appeared to have started in the basement.
One injured following 2-vehicle crash in Cass County
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff is reporting one injury from a two-vehicle crash that his deputies responded to at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. It happened on Redfield Street, east of Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Investigation showed that 35-year-old Shawn Bennett...
Jackson woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (WNWN/WTVB) – A 26-year-old woman from Jackson died Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m.. They determined that the unidentified woman was walking east when she was struck by a vehicle also traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
