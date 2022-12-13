Read full article on original website
WIBW
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will hover around freezing overnight tonight and will see a rain/snow mix come up from the southwest after midnight. The rain/snow will fully transition to snow in Northeast Kansas producing about an inch of snowfall across the area, lesser amounts in North-Central Kansas. Allow extra time on your Monday morning commute. Monday will be cold in the mid 30s and then a weak cold front will knock us to below freezing in the evening. We will stay below freezing for the next week and will even dip below zero Thursday night and Friday night with dangerous wind chills feeling much much colder.
WIBW
AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches. Topeka’s unleaded gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $2.42 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s good news for the estimated 1.2 million Kansans who are projected to hit the road in the coming...
KSNT
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
fox42kptm.com
Semi Truck driver speaks about being stuck in Nebraska for three days due to road closures
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska roadways were shut down earlier this week due to weather conditions, leaving many Semi Truck divers stuck in the state. “I don’t want to be stranded, nobody wants to be stranded, nobody likes to be stranded,” said truck driver Rodger Thornock. He has been driving a Semi Truck for the past 20 years.
Friday night Kansas high school basketball scores
Here are your Friday night basketball scores from across the state.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
WIBW
Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic. On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
