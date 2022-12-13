ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will hover around freezing overnight tonight and will see a rain/snow mix come up from the southwest after midnight. The rain/snow will fully transition to snow in Northeast Kansas producing about an inch of snowfall across the area, lesser amounts in North-Central Kansas. Allow extra time on your Monday morning commute. Monday will be cold in the mid 30s and then a weak cold front will knock us to below freezing in the evening. We will stay below freezing for the next week and will even dip below zero Thursday night and Friday night with dangerous wind chills feeling much much colder.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches. Topeka’s unleaded gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $2.42 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s good news for the estimated 1.2 million Kansans who are projected to hit the road in the coming...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
WIBW

Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic

MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic. On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”
MILFORD, KS
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
KIX 105.7

Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri

Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
JOPLIN, MO
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX

